ACC Releases Clemson's 2022 Football Schedule

The ACC announced the league's official schedule for 2022 on Monday night.

The Clemson Tigers already knew when they'd be playing five opponents, including the conference opener, and now they know each date.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia Tech on Labor Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, not the Yellow Jackets' home field at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Clemson's annual spring game will be held on April 9 at 1 p.m. and televised on the ACC Network.

Here's the rest of the 2022 slate:

Sept. 5 (Monday): at Georgia Tech

Sept. 10: Furman

Sept. 17: Louisiana Tech

Sept. 24: at Wake Forest

Oct. 1: N.C. State

Oct. 8: at Boston College

Oct. 15: at Florida State

Oct. 22: Syracuse

Oct. 29: OPEN

Nov. 5: at Notre Dame

Nov. 12: Louisville

Nov. 19: Miami

Nov. 26: South Carolina

Dec. 3: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

