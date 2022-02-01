ACC Releases Clemson's 2022 Football Schedule
The ACC announced the league's official schedule for 2022 on Monday night.
The Clemson Tigers already knew when they'd be playing five opponents, including the conference opener, and now they know each date.
Clemson opens the season against Georgia Tech on Labor Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, not the Yellow Jackets' home field at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Clemson's annual spring game will be held on April 9 at 1 p.m. and televised on the ACC Network.
Here's the rest of the 2022 slate:
Sept. 5 (Monday): at Georgia Tech
Sept. 10: Furman
Sept. 17: Louisiana Tech
Sept. 24: at Wake Forest
Oct. 1: N.C. State
Oct. 8: at Boston College
Oct. 15: at Florida State
Oct. 22: Syracuse
Oct. 29: OPEN
Nov. 5: at Notre Dame
Nov. 12: Louisville
Nov. 19: Miami
Nov. 26: South Carolina
Dec. 3: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.
