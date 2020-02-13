AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Five Reasons The ACC Will Be Better In 2020`

JP-Priester

The 2019 season was not one of the better ones for the ACC. Outside of Clemson, the conference was down as a whole.

However, the ACC did have ten teams qualify for bowl games. On the surface that could be looked at as a reason as to why the league might not have been as bad as it was made it out to be, but usually where there's smoke there's fire.

The conference was just 6-14 in out of conference games against Power Five opponents, and Clemson was responsible for half of those wins. Also, four of those ten bowl games ACC teams played in came against teams from outside of the Power 5, and two of those were losses.

Yes, the ACC was bad in 2019. Maybe even historically bad. However there is good news, and that is that the conference will be improved in 2020, and here are five reasons why.

1. Coaching: Mack Brown, Geoff Collins, and Scott Satterfield are looking like excellent hires after one season in their new jobs. After showing promise last season, Louisville and UNC could both be ranked in the preseason after only one ACC team was ranked in the final AP Poll of 2019.

While Georgia Tech may not be Top 25 caliber in their second season under Collins, they will be better. Collins brought in a solid recruiting class, and are now a full season into running a more traditional offense.

2. Recruiting: ACC teams had five of the top 26 recruiting classes in 2020. Miami, UNC, FSU, and Georgia Tech all had solid classes, while Clemson signed an elite one.

More talent generally equates to more wins, and that should be the case here, at least with four of these teams. Miami, under Manny Diaz is an enigma, but the other four will all help the conference be better in 2020.

3. Quarterback Play: Sam Howell (UNC), Micale Cunningham (Lousville) and James Graham (Georgia Tech) will all have a season under their belts as their teams signal callers. The same can also be said for Jarren Williams at Miami.

Quarterbacks usually make the biggest jumps in their development between years one and two, and all four of these players showed flashes in 2019. Add in Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, and Chase Brice at Duke, and the ACC should see solid quarterback play next season.

4. North Carolina State: The Wolfpack went through a rebuild in 2019. On top of that they experienced a slew of injuries, the likes of which few teams could have survived.

Dave Doeren has typically fielded solid teams in his tenure as Wolfpack head coach. After posting consecutive nine win seasons, the Wolfpack won just four games last season, their worst since Doeren's first season in 2013.

The Pack brought in a familiar name at QB as part of their 2020 class. Ben Finley, the younger brother of former QB Ryan Finley, should provide some stability at a position that the team lacked consistency at last year, and help them get back to the level of play generally seen since Doeren took over.

5. Florida State: Since the programs last national title in 2013, the Seminoles have an experienced a sudden, and steep fall from grace. Now that the Willie Taggert experiment is over and Mike Norvell has been brought on, the Noles will be better.

While a rise back to national prominence is unlikely, Florida State will be improved in year one under Norvell, and better than they ever were under Taggert. After finishing under .500 the past two seasons, the Seminoles will reach the eight or nine win mark in 2020. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside Recruiting: Clemson 2021 Offers

Who is Clemson recruiting for the 2021 recruiting cycle? Who has earned an offer from the Tigers? Check back here for the most up-to-date account of the next great group of Tigers.

Connor Watson

Italian Power: The Rise of Clemson Running Back Chez Mellusi

Clemson's sophomore running back and half Italian, Chez Mellusi is focused on having the right mindset every day and has an opportunity to fill the power back role for the Tigers in 2020.

Morgan Thomas

Transfer Portal Will Not Change Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

Two season's ago, the Tigers saw the new NCAA Transfer Portal hit close to home when former Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant announced he would transfer out of the program after losing the starting job in Week 4.

Zach Lentz

Baseball Notes: Freshman Catcher Injured; Weather Limits Practice

Clemson freshman catcher Jonathan French suffered a leg injury that will keep him out indefinitely, head coach Monte Lee announced Tuesday. French, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound Lilburn, Ga., native, was ranked as the No. 4 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game.

Brad Senkiw

Lee 'Excited' to Get 2020 Season Started

The Clemson baseball team returns to the diamond in three days when the Tigers play host to Liberty for a three-game series starting Friday (4 p.m.).

Zach Lentz

Column: The Weak Link for 2020

Clemson's offensive line group is already being talked about as the weak link going into the 2020 season. Four out of the five offensive linemen will be new to the starting position when they take the field for the Clemson Tigers next season. However, new faces don't always equate to a decline in results.

Morgan Thomas

Swinney Would Have Been a Cheap Fire

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows the ins and outs of what it is like to be on a coaching staff that was let go because they were not performing. He also knows what it is like be the beneficiary of a coach losing his job.

Zach Lentz

5 Signees That Will Immediately Help the Clemson Tigers

Today, we give you the five players that we expect to help the Tigers in 2020.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Reliever Carson Spiers Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List

NCBWA ANNOUNCES 2020 STOPPER OF THE YEAR PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Zach Lentz

An Official Visit Just Means More at Clemson

There is still something special about when the Tigers bring a recruit on campus.

Zach Lentz