Adam Randall Brings 'Big-Play Potential' to Clemson Offense

Clemson has had an impressive recent history of getting players back quickly from major injuries.

Think of 2019, when receiver Amari Rodgers tore his ACL in the spring and then was back on the field by Week 2. Or last season when quarterback Taisun Phommachanh returned from an Achilles injury in the spring game in the second game of the season.

Adam Randall is on pace to join that list. The freshman receiver who tore his ACL in the spring was able to practice last week and run routes, even though he's not yet cleared for contact.

"It was pretty fun to watch," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "He was doing some stuff, not getting touched yet, but he was still running a lot of good routes and just getting back into the swing of things and trying to get back into that football shape that you need to be in as far as a receiver.

"He did some good things, so it's really, really neat to see him out there at such an early time with his recovery."

As impressive as it is that he could return sometime in September, it's his ability that has coaches excited.

"That big-play mentality is the biggest thing," Streeter said. "It's just kind of week-by-week. We'll get him some time here soon I think and some time here in the next month or two for sure, It's not gonna be like at the end of the season, so we're really excited about that."

Before last week, Randall has been running and practicing off to the side since practices began earlier this month. Head coach Dabo Swinney said Randall was clocked as the fastest receiver early in fall camp.

"He's such a great kid," Streeter said, "and just works his butt off."

