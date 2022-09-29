Skip to main content

Advanced Stat Comparison: Clemson vs. NC State

Saturday's game between 4-0 Clemson and 4-0 NC State will represent the sixth all-time matchup of undefeated teams at Death Valley four or more games into a season.
NC State vs Clemson Overall

  

                             NCST Value (rank)             Value (rank) CLEM

Points/Game    29.7 (#55)                    25.0 (#57) Opp Points/Game

Yards/Game     368.7 (#82)                  338.3 (#33) Opp Yards/Game

Points/Play       0.426 (#54)                  0.369 (#61) Opp Points/Play

Yards/Play         5.3 (#81)                      5.0 (#39) Opp Yards/Play

3D Conversion % 46.51% (#26)           27.91% (#13) Opp 3D Conv %

4D Conversion % 50.00% (#65)          40.00% (#29) Opp 4D Conv %

RZ Scoring %        72.73% (#109)         90.00% (#83) Opp RZ Scoring %

Clemson vs NC State Overall

                       CLEM Value (rank)            Value (rank) NCST

Points/Game 46.7 (#6)                         14.7 (#9) Opp Points/Game

Yards/Game   486.0 (#15)                    298.7 (#17) Opp Yards/Game

Points/Play     0.574 (#14)                    0.232 (#15) Opp Points/Play

Yards/Play      6.0 (#40)                       4.7 (#23) Opp Yards/Play

3D Conversion % 55.56% (#7)            31.71% (#26) Opp 3D Conv %

4D Conversion % 100.00% (#1)          14.29% (#8) Opp 4D Conv %

RZ Scoring %        100.00% (#2)          100.00% (#110) Opp RZ Scoring %

NC State vs Clemson Rushing

                      NCST Value (rank)             Value (rank) CLEM

Rush Play %  48.80% (#82)                  43.84% (#14) Opp Rush Play %

Yards/Rush    4.0 (#70)                         2.3 (#4) Opp Yards/Rush

Rushes/Game  34.0 (#80)                    29.7 (#12) Opp Rushes/Game

Rush Yards/Game  137.7 (#75)             67.7 (#3) Opp Rush Yards/Game

Clemson vs NC State Rushing

                       CLEM Value (rank)             Value (rank) NCST

Rush Play %    50.82% (#70)                  44.74% (#19) Opp Rush Play %

Yards/Rush     4.7 (#40)                         3.4 (#38) Opp Yards/Rush

Rushes/Game 41.3 (#23)                      28.3 (#8) Opp Rushes/Game

Rush Yards/Game 195.7 (#25)              97.0 (#18) Opp Rush Yards/Game

NC State vs Clemson Passing

                              NCST Value (rank)       Value (rank) CLEM

Pass Play %        51.20% (#50)                56.16% (#118) Opp Pass Play %

Completion %   64.08% (#46)                61.11% (#64) Opp Completion %

Yards/Pass         6.7 (#89)                        7.5 (#66) Opp Yards/Pass

Passes/Game.   34.3 (#48)                     36.0 (#93) Opp Passes/Game

Pass Yards/Game  231.0 (#73)               270.7 (#95) Opp Pass Yards/Game

Int Thrown %.        1.94% (#58)              3.70% (#26) Opp Int Thrown %

QB Sacked %.        3.74% (#35)              5.26% (#73) Sack %

Clemson vs NC State Passing

                               CLEM Value (rank).     Value (rank) NCST

Pass Play %         49.18% (#62)               55.26% (#113) Opp Pass Play %

Completion %    60.53% (#74)               60.61% (#61) Opp Completion %

Yards/Pass          7.6 (#60)                       6.1 (#26) Opp Yards/Pass

Passes/Game     38.0 (#25)                     33.0 (#72) Opp Passes/Game

Pass Yards/Game   290.3 (#30)              201.7 (#34) Opp Pass Yards/Game

Int Thrown %          -- (#1)                      5.05% (#12) Opp Int Thrown %

QB Sacked %          5.00% (#50)             5.71% (#68) Sack %

