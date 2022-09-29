Advanced Stat Comparison: Clemson vs. NC State
NC State vs Clemson Overall
NCST Value (rank) Value (rank) CLEM
Points/Game 29.7 (#55) 25.0 (#57) Opp Points/Game
Yards/Game 368.7 (#82) 338.3 (#33) Opp Yards/Game
Points/Play 0.426 (#54) 0.369 (#61) Opp Points/Play
Yards/Play 5.3 (#81) 5.0 (#39) Opp Yards/Play
3D Conversion % 46.51% (#26) 27.91% (#13) Opp 3D Conv %
4D Conversion % 50.00% (#65) 40.00% (#29) Opp 4D Conv %
RZ Scoring % 72.73% (#109) 90.00% (#83) Opp RZ Scoring %
Clemson vs NC State Overall
CLEM Value (rank) Value (rank) NCST
Points/Game 46.7 (#6) 14.7 (#9) Opp Points/Game
Yards/Game 486.0 (#15) 298.7 (#17) Opp Yards/Game
Points/Play 0.574 (#14) 0.232 (#15) Opp Points/Play
Yards/Play 6.0 (#40) 4.7 (#23) Opp Yards/Play
3D Conversion % 55.56% (#7) 31.71% (#26) Opp 3D Conv %
4D Conversion % 100.00% (#1) 14.29% (#8) Opp 4D Conv %
RZ Scoring % 100.00% (#2) 100.00% (#110) Opp RZ Scoring %
NC State vs Clemson Rushing
NCST Value (rank) Value (rank) CLEM
Rush Play % 48.80% (#82) 43.84% (#14) Opp Rush Play %
Yards/Rush 4.0 (#70) 2.3 (#4) Opp Yards/Rush
Rushes/Game 34.0 (#80) 29.7 (#12) Opp Rushes/Game
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
Successful Trends, Big-Game History Greatly Favor Clemson vs. NC State
The Clemson Tigers are playing their 27th top-10 matchup Saturday night while the NC State Wolfpack are playing in their first.
Last Matchup With NC State: 'It Definitely Did Suck Losing'
DJ Uiagalelei still remembers that feeling after Clemson lost to NC State last season in Raleigh and the Tigers' starting quarterback is hoping for a different outcome this time around.
Rush Yards/Game 137.7 (#75) 67.7 (#3) Opp Rush Yards/Game
Clemson vs NC State Rushing
CLEM Value (rank) Value (rank) NCST
Rush Play % 50.82% (#70) 44.74% (#19) Opp Rush Play %
Yards/Rush 4.7 (#40) 3.4 (#38) Opp Yards/Rush
Rushes/Game 41.3 (#23) 28.3 (#8) Opp Rushes/Game
Rush Yards/Game 195.7 (#25) 97.0 (#18) Opp Rush Yards/Game
NC State vs Clemson Passing
NCST Value (rank) Value (rank) CLEM
Pass Play % 51.20% (#50) 56.16% (#118) Opp Pass Play %
Completion % 64.08% (#46) 61.11% (#64) Opp Completion %
Yards/Pass 6.7 (#89) 7.5 (#66) Opp Yards/Pass
Passes/Game. 34.3 (#48) 36.0 (#93) Opp Passes/Game
Pass Yards/Game 231.0 (#73) 270.7 (#95) Opp Pass Yards/Game
Int Thrown %. 1.94% (#58) 3.70% (#26) Opp Int Thrown %
QB Sacked %. 3.74% (#35) 5.26% (#73) Sack %
Clemson vs NC State Passing
CLEM Value (rank). Value (rank) NCST
Pass Play % 49.18% (#62) 55.26% (#113) Opp Pass Play %
Completion % 60.53% (#74) 60.61% (#61) Opp Completion %
Yards/Pass 7.6 (#60) 6.1 (#26) Opp Yards/Pass
Passes/Game 38.0 (#25) 33.0 (#72) Opp Passes/Game
Pass Yards/Game 290.3 (#30) 201.7 (#34) Opp Pass Yards/Game
Int Thrown % -- (#1) 5.05% (#12) Opp Int Thrown %
QB Sacked % 5.00% (#50) 5.71% (#68) Sack %
