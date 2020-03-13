AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Adversity Will Make Lawrence Better

Alex Whisnant

After losing his first game as a starter since his senior year at Cartersville High School, junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to face something he had not dealt with in almost three years: adversity. 

Despite the lack of losses on Lawrence's record, the star quarterback is no stranger to bouncing back, whether from a missed throw, an injury, or a loss on the biggest stage in college football. 

Lawrence pointed to his experience as a quarterback as the main reason that he will rebound from the adversity he has experienced since January 13th. 

"Just, I mean I feel like I've, through my two years, I've just been through every different situation you could be in, just getting more and more perspective I think is the biggest thing," Lawrence said. "But then, yeah, going through some adversity, I hadn't gone through much and it's the only game I've lost since I've been here. So it definitely gives you some more perspective and you appreciate all the little things and just it makes you want to go back and work even harder when you get back there and have a chance at that moment again."

As to how specifically he will improve in the spring, Lawrence sees himself spending more time lifting weights at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. 

"Just in the weight room," Lawrence said. "Keep getting stronger, gaining weight. I say that every year. That's always something for me that's important. But other than just leadership, just being a better leader. I think I did a good job last year, but just kind of upping that role a little bit as an older guy now, an upperclassman, so just being a better leader and I mean, I've always worked hard, tried to be the example, but just be a little more outspoken and all those things."

Despite the end result not being what he had hoped for, Lawrence hopes the accomplishments and disappointments of 2019 will lead to a better 2020 for both himself and the team. 

"Yeah, it's both for sure. I mean, but we're still proud of what we did," Lawrence said. "It sucks the way it ended, but still, a lot of work and I mean a lot of time spent here preparing and I feel like we all, we gave it our all. We did our best and it's tough with a game like that obviously, but we're still proud of what we did. But definitely with that steam, we want to build on it and give us that extra edge to make sure we're not doing anything on the table like we did last year."


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Is a Wake Up Call For Clemson, and the Sports World

Thursday the pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of college athletics, as conferences cancelled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely.

Zach Lentz

by

Ct33

ACC Suspends Athletic Events

Clemson athletics has been suspended after the league office announced that sports will come to a halt because of COVID-19 concerns.

Brad Senkiw

by

Ct33

Clemson Releases Pro Day Results

Clemson held its annual Pro Day on Thursday in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the team's indoor practice facility. Thirteen former Tigers were attended the event.

Brad Senkiw

Etienne's Return Won't Deter Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott Says Lyn-J Dixon approaching backup role with right attitude

JP-Priester

Fairey Lifts Tigers Late Over Winthrop

Clemson's offense does just enough late to produce a game-tying run in the ninth and the walk-off winner on an RBI from Chad Fairey to beat Winthrop 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson WR Justyn Ross Dealing With 'Stinger Symptoms'

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross suffered an injury that's caused "stinger symptoms" this week, but it's not expected to be serious, coach Dabo Swinney said.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Shakes Off Sluggish First Half, Defeats Miami

Outscoring Miami 48-41 in the second half, the Clemson University men's basketball team began ACC Tournament play with a 69-64 victory at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday.

CU Athletic Communications

Taylor Swift Had It Right: Clemson Fans Need to 'Calm Down'

The basketball season is nearing a conclusion, and with the conclusion of another season without an NCAA Tournament appearance, the vultures are circling the offices of Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Dominates Blue Hose

The Clemson Tigers scored early and often Tuesday night, as they defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Setting the Stage: Tigers Open ACC Tourney Play With Miami

Clemson is looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses and help its chances of an NIT bid with an ACC tournament win over Miami at noon Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Brad Senkiw