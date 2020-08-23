Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is getting the ultimate measuring stick in Atlanta Falcons practice: defending Julio Jones.

The All-Pro receiver is one of the best playmakers in the NFL, and Terrell is a first-round draft pick looking to make some noise. Well, he's already earned some respect from head coach Dan Quinn.

Quinn told reporters Monday that Terrell's "competitive nature" has stood out, and outside of Jones and Calvin Ridley, "there's not a stronger test that you can go to."

The Clemson product and Atlanta native was the 16th overall selection in April as the Falcons are looking to remake a defense that ranked 22nd in the league in yards per pass allowed. Terrell already has highlights of his competitions with Jones, and he's well on his way to earning immediate playing time.

"He's somebody who is down for the challenge," Quinn said. "His competitiveness, the ball skills are what I thought they were for sure."

Beasley still not playing for Titans

Vic Beasley, Clemson's all-time sack leader, has yet to begin practicing with his new team, the Tennessee Titans. He didn't show up for the first 10 days of training camp and was put on the non-football injury list after he failed his physical.

In the offseason, the Titans signed Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 guaranteed-million deal worth as much as $12 million after he spent five years with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the first round in 2015. It's unclear how committed Beasley is to playing football this year after Peter King of NBC Sports reported this week this his old team convinced him to play instead of becoming a pastor.

Beasley had a terrific second season for the Falcons, leading the league in sacks in 2016, but he was not re-signed after the 2019 campaign.

Breeland to miss four key games

Former Clemson cornerback Bashaud Breeland will miss Kansas City Chiefs' games against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl champion was arrested in South Carolina in April on resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

The NFL has suspended him for those first four games, according to Breeland.

He's coming off a good season for the Chiefs, and they brought him back on a one-year deal, but he'll miss some important games.

Hopkins talks career post-football

Former Clemson receiver and new Arizona Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins said this week that his goal after football, while that is still a while away, is to move into a front-office role.

"I see myself managing a great organization and winning a Super Bowl for that organization," Hopkins said. "I've always had aspirations of being general manager or (in) some sort of management."

Hopkins, who grew up in Central and stayed home to play for the Tigers before beginning an All-Pro career with the Houston Texans, isn't just tied to football. He said he'd like to manage a basketball, baseball or soccer team. He has many interests outside the game of football and is looking to showcase that more.

Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals in the offseason and is teaming up with legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the desert.