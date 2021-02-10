All ACC: Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special to Air Friday

ACC Network will televise All ACC: Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live on Friday, Feb. 12, from Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility at 10 a.m. ET

ACC Network will televise All ACC: Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live on Friday, Feb. 12, from Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility at 10 a.m. ET as the 2020 Heisman Trophy Finalist participates in passing drills in front of NFL scouts and executives. Lawrence, the three-year starting Clemson quarterback, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rece Davis will host the hour-long special, which will also be simulcast on ESPN2, from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Davis will be joined by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who will be on site at Clemson. NFL and ACCN college football analyst Tim Hasselbeck, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack and EJ Manuel of ACCN’s The Huddle will also contribute to Friday’s coverage.

Additional Pro Day coverage plans, including details surrounding Clemson’s on Thursday, March 11, will be announced in the coming weeks.