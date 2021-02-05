All Clemson Show: Death Valley Debates Edition

On this edition of the All Clemson Show Zach Lentz, Brad Senkiw and Jason Priester debate a number of topics ranging from whether Brad Brownell is the right man for Clemson, should Monte Lee be on the hot-seat and should Deshaun Watson go to the Dolphins?

Those and many more topics are debated in a fast-paced, high-energy 15 minutes. So sit back, relax and pick a side.