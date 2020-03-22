AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Amari Rodgers Opens Up on Clemson Young Quarterbacks

Connor Watson

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has spent his whole collegiate career at the wide receiver position, making him a great mentor to his younger skill position teammates. 

But having spent four years catching passes from some of the best quarterbacks in the nation also makes him a valuable source of information when it comes to one of the biggest battles on the Clemson football team–the backup quarterback job.

Taisun Phommachanh and DJ Uiagalelei are the two backups behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the depth chart. Phommachanh, a 2019 4-star recruit, raised eyebrows in practice and in his four games played last season. While Uiagalelei, the top QB in the 2020 recruiting cycle, has the work ethic and the physical skills to produce a great battle. 

“I've seen a lot of maturity. Taisun and DJ, they're both very quiet. They don't say much, but you know, they lead by example in the way that they play," Rodgers said. "They don't make many mistakes, if any at all.”

Even though the Tigers were only able to get in nine of their spring practices before the ACC canceled all spring sports, championships and practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodgers has seen enough to know that the Tigers will be fine regardless of who wins the job.

“I'm very proud of Taisun. The long way that he's come, the quarterback that he's turned. into, he's going to be a great player very soon. And DJ, he's, he's definitely going to be a great player too. He's a hard worker. You know, he's, he's always one of the last people off the field after practice with me. So that should just show a lot about how much he wants to be great and how much work he's putting into the program for his time, when it comes”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

by

JustcallmeChristian

The Clemson Tiger Brand Has Gone National

Over his tenure as head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has built a recruiting machine. That machine doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

JP-Priester

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Explains What Makes Swinney Great

The family atmosphere that Dabo has brought to Clemson football has caught the attention of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Alex Whisnant

by

MattySolo

Why Deshaun Watson Should Want out of Houston

After several years of bad moves by Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, it is time for former Clemson quarterback to explore a way out of Houston.

Alex Whisnant

by

TheLogic

No Days off for Clemson Football's Lannden Zanders

Even with the spring practice season cut short by COVID-19, Clemson sophomore safety Lannden Zanders is still finding ways to get ready for the season ahead.

Alex Whisnant

It's Official: Hopkins Goes From Texans To Cardinals

Houston Texans officially announce the player swap of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson via trade; Texans also offer a final farewell to the All-Pro receiver.

Brad Senkiw

Quiet Dominance: Former Clemson Defensive Lineman D.J. Reader Cashes in With Bengals

With a silently excellent NFL career, former Clemson defensive end D.J. Reader is finally reaping the rewards.

Alex Whisnant

Why DeAndre Hopkins Should Be Glad to Get out of Houston

After being traded to Arizona Cardinals, former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins should be happy to get away from the Texans and their head coach.

Alex Whisnant

Clemson Football Flashback Friday: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Sept. 29, 2018

In the fifth week of the 2018 season, former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice and Clemson running back Travis Etienne saved the Tigers' third national championship season.

Alex Whisnant

Deshaun Watson's Time in Houston May Be Close to Over

According to SportsBettingDime.com, former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2021.

Zach Lentz

by

JustynRoss8