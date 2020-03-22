Amari Rodgers Opens Up on Clemson Young Quarterbacks

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has spent his whole collegiate career at the wide receiver position, making him a great mentor to his younger skill position teammates.

But having spent four years catching passes from some of the best quarterbacks in the nation also makes him a valuable source of information when it comes to one of the biggest battles on the Clemson football team–the backup quarterback job.

Taisun Phommachanh and DJ Uiagalelei are the two backups behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the depth chart. Phommachanh, a 2019 4-star recruit, raised eyebrows in practice and in his four games played last season. While Uiagalelei, the top QB in the 2020 recruiting cycle, has the work ethic and the physical skills to produce a great battle.

“I've seen a lot of maturity. Taisun and DJ, they're both very quiet. They don't say much, but you know, they lead by example in the way that they play," Rodgers said. "They don't make many mistakes, if any at all.”

Even though the Tigers were only able to get in nine of their spring practices before the ACC canceled all spring sports, championships and practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodgers has seen enough to know that the Tigers will be fine regardless of who wins the job.

“I'm very proud of Taisun. The long way that he's come, the quarterback that he's turned. into, he's going to be a great player very soon. And DJ, he's, he's definitely going to be a great player too. He's a hard worker. You know, he's, he's always one of the last people off the field after practice with me. So that should just show a lot about how much he wants to be great and how much work he's putting into the program for his time, when it comes”