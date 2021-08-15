Health, Film Fueling Andrew Booth's Belief in Being Clemson's Lockdown Cornerback

Clemson coaches have had a simple message for cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in fall camp: "The best ability is availability."

Clemson coaches have had a simple message for Andrew Booth Jr. in fall camp: "The best ability is availability."

For the junior cornerback looking to take a huge step forward this season for the Tigers, the lack of being on the field has proven to be a major obstacle. But so far in camp, Booth has been able to stay out of the trainer's room and on the field more.

"Just to be out there making plays, flying around, seeing different formations, it's a beauty," said Booth, who had two interceptions and was credited with 30 tackles in 2020.

The Dacula, Ga., native made some real highlight-reel plays last season, especially the one-handed interception against Virginia, but for the coaching staff, he didn't make enough of those plays. Booth played in 11 of Clemson's 12 games but started just four.

He wasn't always available in practice or games, and that trend carried over into spring practice in 2021 because of nagging injuries and such. Booth recognizes what's held him back from being a true lockdown cornerback at this point in his career.

"It was just health last season, staying healthy," Booth said. "Now I'm tying in everything together. I'm tying in film, just being smarter out here, mixing in the athleticism so I'm not just an athlete. It's really 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical out there."

Booth took better care of his body in the offseason. He performs stretches and body movements in the heat at least twice a week. That leads to being on the field more in his quest to become Clemson's No. 1 corner this season.

"I believe at corner...you can't just think it," Booth said. "You truly have to believe it."