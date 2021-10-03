Another Streak Ends: Clemson Falls out of AP Top 25

For the first time since November of 2014, the Clemson football team is unranked in the Associated Press Top 25, a streak of 107 consecutive releases.

The poll, which came out Sunday afternoon, dropped the Tigers from No. 25 to the first team unranked for the first time after making a school-record 107 appearances.

Clemson, which beat Boston College 19-13 on Saturday, received 96 votes, and five new teams entered the top 25. San Diego State got the final position while SMU and Kentucky also joined the top 25 for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Arizona State and Texas rejoined the poll after falling out earlier this fall.

Clemson already saw streaks of 58 consecutive weeks in the top-5 and 97 straight top-10 rankings come to an end in 2021. The last time the Tigers fell out of the poll was the day after losing at Georgia Tech as the 18th-ranked team on November 15, 2014.

That was the game former quarterback Deshaun Watson left with a knee injury and the Tigers threw three interceptions to fall on the road. The very next week they beat Georgia State and jumped back in at No. 23 before beating South Carolina on the road.

Clemson gets the week off this Saturday and will try to begin a new streak Oct. 15 at Syracuse.

AP Top 25

Alabama (53) Georgia (9) Iowa Penn State Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Michigan BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Arkansas Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Ole Miss Auburn Wake Forest Florida Texas Arizona State NC State SMU San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Schools dropped out: No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 18 Fresno State, No. 20 UCLA, No. 21 Baylor, No. 25 Clemson