Antonio Williams made his first career touchdown catch and proved he's going to be a reliable wide receiver moving forward in Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

In the same game, he proved he's a freshman still putting it all together, but his big-play ability is something the Tigers definitely need out of the slot position.

"I'm more comfortable," Williams said after his 2-catch, 57-yard performance in his third game. "The first game I had a lot of jitters. I had to just go out there and get hit and start playing but I think I'm just being me now."

His first score came as a bit of a surprise. Williams and most of the primary offensive contributors were on the sidelines as the reserves were getting time in the second half. But after Louisiana Tech cut Clemson's lead to 14, head coach Dabo Swinney had to go back to his playmakers.

Williams "thought the game was over," but the freshman was ready when his number was called. On second-and-9 at the La. Tech 19-yard line, Williams ran a fade route, the ball was thrown on target by DJ Uiagalelei and Williams made the play.

"They went Cover Zero on us," Swinney said. "They were really trying to challenge us and what a great throw, what a great catch and a really great decision by DJ. A great release, good recognition by a young player. They had nobody on the roof. Great job giving him the eyes and finding the ball and he attacks it.

"(Williams has) certainly shown that he's going to be a guy that we can count on as we go throughout conference play."

Williams did have a freshman moment in the game as well though. On a third-quarter pass that went for a 32-yard touchdown, Williams ran the wrong route and almost undercut a throw that was intended for Beaux Collins. He joked that he wanted to take take the big play away from his teammate, but it worked out well for everybody as Collins made the catch and scored.

"I was in the wrong place," Williams said. "It was a fake screen and go and I thought DJ was trying to throw me the ball, but I realized when I was on the sideline that's not where I was supposed to be."

On the season, Williams is tied with Beaux Collins for the team lead in receptions (9), and the freshman is second behind Collins in yards (123). He credits his coaches, especially Dutch Fork High School coach Tom Knox and receivers coach Jason Barnes, for his fast start at Clemson.

"They prepared me for this," Williams said.

Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

