AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

QB Trevor Lawrence to Receive 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Zach Lentz

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announces Trevor Lawrence as its 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy recipient. The trophy is awarded each year to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player at the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement celebration. This year, the award will be presented to Trevor Lawrence on April 2, 2020 at the Hilton Greenville.

Lawrence was a high school phenom at Cartersville High School in Georgia, before coming to South Carolina to attend Clemson University in 2018. This past fall, the sophomore followed up an undefeated and National Championship winning freshman campaign with another 14 straight wins and a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance. The 6’6” quarterback grew into a legitimate dual threat last season adding 563 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to his 3,665 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. This dual threat production was on full display in the College Football Playoff Semi-Final clash against Ohio State where he amassed 107 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 259 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. This performance earned him Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors. He started his collegiate career with 25 consecutive wins which is the sixth longest streak by a collegiate quarterback during any point in a career in college football history.

His accomplishments on and off the field earned him a first-team All-ACC selection, and a second straight All-ACC Academic selection. Nationally, he was named a Manning Award finalist, Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, and Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers is hand crafted by local Greenville artist Ryan Calloway of Creative Iron Works.

To purchase seats and sponsor information call (864) 312-5828, email foster@scfootballhof.org or buy your seats online here. The Ceremony will sell out, so follow up today.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @scfootballhof.

About

“It’s More than football…. It’s …Making A Difference Through Football." Honoring the state of South Carolina’s football legends and being a catalyst for youth, workforce, and community development. We are a 501(c)3 organization.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Softball's "Big Three"

There is a ton of energy and excitement around Clemson's inaugural softball team and much of that has to do with the fact that three dominant players have emerged in Logan Caymol, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Giumbarda.

Morgan Thomas

Five Players That Will Not Contribute In 2020

With all the talent on the Clemson roster, there just isn't enough snaps for everyone to contribute. Here are five guys who are still a year away from making a major imapct.

JP-Priester

Clemson Baseball vs Liberty | Game 3: Live Thread 1pm from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, SC (NO TV TODAY) Starting Pitchers: LHP Joe Adametz (LIB) vs RHP Spencer Strider (CLEM)

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Edges Paladins, Stays Undefeated

Clemson stayed undefeated on the young 2020 season with a 3-2 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

Brad Senkiw

Five Tigers That Will Make An Impact In 2020

We take a look at five Clemson Tigers that will make their first impact on the field in 2020

JP-Priester

Five Reasons Clemson Will Not Win It All In 2020

Clemson will be one of the favorites to win it all next season, and here are five reasons why they in fact, won't bring home a fourth national championship

JP-Priester

Lawrence Is Clemson's Only Hope To Win the Heisman Trophy

While an invite to The Big Apple may not be out of the question for Etienne, one would have to believe that the Tigers best shot to have one of their own etch their name in the history book, as the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, will be Trevor Lawrence.

Zach Lentz

A Game By Game Look At Clemson's 2020 Schedule

A game by game look at Clemson Football's 2020 schedule

JP-Priester

Clemson-Georgia: A Cold Rivalry Heats Up A Little Earlier

Clemson and Georgia, which are renewing their rivalry in 2021, share proximity, recruiting pipelines and tons of history. Even though it's unrealistic to think they can play every year again, the next meeting makes so much sense, it's a surprise it's happening.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Baseball vs. Liberty | Game 2: Live Thread • 1 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 11:30 a.m. • Starting Pitchers – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz