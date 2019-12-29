ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Beignet Bound: Tigers are headed to the National Championship

CU Athletic Communications


GLENDALE, Ariz. — Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter to give No. 3 Clemson the lead and Nolan Turner intercepted Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the endzone with 37 seconds remaining, as the Tigers (14-0) erased a 16-point first half deficit to defeat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl- College Football Playoff Semi-Final in Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson will now head to New Orleans, La. for a chance at its third College Football Playoff Championship. The Tigers will face off against No. 1 LSU on Monday, Jan. 13 on ESPN. It will be the Tigers’ fourth championship game appearance in five years. 


The win extends Clemson’s nation’s best 29 game win streak. The Tigers trailed 16-0 in the first half, before two touchdowns in the second quarter cut into the Buckeye lead, 16-14. Clemson scored a touchdown in the third quarter to take a 21-16 lead into the fourth quarter. Ohio State retook the lead with 11:46 remaining, 23-21. With 1:49 remaining, Lawrence found Etienne for a 34-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead. Nolan Turner recorded Clemson’s second interception of the contest, picking off Fields in the endzone to seal the 29-23 victory for the Tigers.
Trevor Lawrence completed 18-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns. The sophomore ran for a career best 107 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, the longest rush of his career. Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in a 24th consecutive game, which is the longest active streak in the nation.


Travis Etienne recorded his third and fourth receiving touchdown of the season, taking a pass from Lawrence 53 yards to the endzone in the second quarter, and a 34-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game to put the Tigers ahead. Etienne lead Clemson in receiving with three receptions for 98 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. Etienne finished with 36 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. 


The Clemson defense intercepted Ohio State’s Fields two times, one by Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons and one to seal the game by Nolan Turner. Prior to the game, Fields had only thrown one interception on the season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Etienne Impressed With Buckeye Defense

Zach Lentz

The Buckeyes will be the toughest defense the Tigers have faced this season.

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. The Ohio State Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers enter their fifth consecutive College Football Playoff in search of the program’s fourth national championship and with hopes of becoming the first repeat national champion in the CFP era.

Braden Galloway is Back

Connor Watson

It has been over a year since a drug screening that took several Clemson players out of the mix for the playoffs. Braden Galloway was one of those players.

Tigers' Back-Seven Ready to be Tested

Zach Lentz

For Muse and his teammates in the secondary, will face a challenge the likes of which they have not faced this season when they take on a bevy of ultra-talented wide receivers Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

A Whirlwind Experience for New Clemson Coach Tyler Grisham

Morgan Thomas

This December has been a dream come true for new Clemson Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Grisham.

A look back at Clemson's 2019 regular season

Susan Lloyd

On the day of Clemson's Semi Final Playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, take a look back at how the Tigers got here

Trevor Lawrence: Chase Young is 'Everything You Want'

Connor Watson

This season, the Tigers will face a different beast in Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Behind Enemy Lines: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

The impact head coach Ryan Day has had on the program in such a short time has been considerable.

Tigers Hope For a Christmas Filled with Peace, Happiness and a Win

Zach Lentz

The Tigers spent Christmas early this year with families, enjoying the holiday festivities before getting down to business in Phoenix, site of their playoff game against Ohio State

Clemson Media Day Photos

Susan Lloyd

Photos from Clemson's second media event during the week leading up to the Fiesta Bowl College Playoff Game in Arizona