Big Night Game, 'College GameDay' Coming to Death Valley for Clemson-NC State

As if Clemson's game against NC State between two top-15 teams with huge ACC Atlantic Division implications on the line isn't enough, prime-time television and college football's premier Saturday morning show has decided to throw a little more gasoline on the fire.

The ACC announced late Saturday night that the game inside Memorial Stadium will be played on ABC at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday morning, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced it will return to Clemson on Oct. 1.

The show will take place on Bowman Field and begin a 9 a.m. It marks the eighth time College GameDay has broadcast live from Clemson's campus and the 30th game overall involving the Tigers.

Clemson has been featured at least once in the last 13 years on the ESPN show that gets college football fans ready each Saturday. College GameDay, featuring Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard, first visited the Tigers in 2006.

The university will announce plans on how fans can participate in College GameDay later this week. Check back with All Clemson for more coverage of both the ESPN broadcast and the matchup between the Tigers and Wolfpack.

No. 5 Clemson avoided its first loss of the season with a 51-45 win in double overtime at Wake Forest in Week 1. Staying undefeated, along with NC State blowing out UConn 41-10 to improve to 4-0, set up the hype and attention for this game.

This showdown in Death Valley likely be the marquee matchup in the ACC this season, and the winner will be in the driver's seat to win the Atlantic Division. This will be Clemson's third ACC game but the first for NC State.

The Wolfpack shocked the Tigers in overtime last season, so Clemson is out for revenge.

