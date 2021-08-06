Bockhorst on Jordan McFadden: ‘…a phenomenal player’

As a vocal, charismatic personality, Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst is quick to say most with the Tigers don't lead like him. Tackle Jordan McFadden fell into the bucket of quiet and humble according to Bockhorst, who was high on his teammate's ability despite his 180-degree character.

"Yeah, Jordan, that dude, he's a worker. I mean, he's always doing extra," Bockhorst told ACC media. "He's always working, and what a great example he is for these young guys. He's really good about taking these young guys under his wing and getting extra work with them, and I know that's really going to elevate our group.

"Jordan obviously is a phenomenal player, and maybe he doesn't get the recognition that he deserves because he's not a certain height. But I'm telling you right now I'll put him against anybody in the country."

Losing 2020 starters Cade Stewart and Jackson Carman leaves holes at first glance, but with youth in last year's depth, experience is the case across the board moving to fall camp. McFadden was cross-trained at left tackle this spring, Walker Parks is a year older, and early enrollee Marcus Tate was a spring game gem to top it off with highly-touted Tristan Leigh already joining the team this summer. Bockhorst himself has cross-trained at center from left guard.

"Yes, we do have some high-profile losses, and I'm not going to shy away from that," Bockhorst said. "The first overall pick and then another first-rounder, a second-rounder, and then a third and a fourth. So I mean, everybody we had drafted was on offense. But we've got some pretty good young guys, too. ... Jordan McFadden's got a more quiet manner about him, and there's nothing wrong with that, but that's not me. I'm sure he knows that he wouldn't want to trade places with me, so it's kind of a give and take thing, and you just kind of bloom where your feet are planted.

"I'm really glad to have (McFadden) back and I know that D.J. (Uiagalelei) is glad to have him back, too. So, as you get older you got to step into a bigger leadership role, and Jordan by nature is not a super vocal guy but as he's gotten older I know he realizes the value in that and so he's begun to take more of a vocal role and become a leader of this offensive line."