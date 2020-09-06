Despite playing in only two games last season, Clemson tight end Braden Galloway has already emerged as the leader of his position group. He is determined to be the best version of himself while leading an overall young and inexperienced unit in 2020.

Galloway met with the media Tuesday night for the first time since an abbreviated spring session. The junior said he's been focused on being better at the point of attack and becoming the leader his tight end core and Clemson needs him to be.

The redshirt junior tight end once again gives the Tigers a hometown star at the position following the lead of former Clemson and Pittsburgh Steeler, the late Bennie Cunningham (1972-1975), who also graduated from nearby Seneca High School.

Helping round out this year's unit is Davis Allen (6-6, 240), J.C. Chalk (6-3, 255), Jaelyn Lay (6-6, 270), and Sage Ennis (6-4, 235).

"Davis is going to be a great player. He makes plays and is very strong at the point of attack, so watch out for him because he's going to be a great player," Galloway said.

Galloway said Chalk is a key part of the tight end core and brings the veteran leadership and experience the unit needs.

"JC is a great player, he's played the last 2-3 years but he's been here five so he's a veteran guy that knows the offense," Galloway said.

In addition to all the uncertainty surrounding both the offseason and the upcoming season, the tight end group has also endured its share of bumps and bruises along the way.

"Sage has been dealing with some sickness pretty much through all of camp so he's just now getting back and trying to get his wind back under him," Galloway said. "Jaelyn has been dealing with his knee and (Tuesday) was his first day back in a few weeks."

Despite the lack of time together, Clemson's key returner and passing game threat believes the unit has developed good chemistry and will be ready to take the field when the time comes.

"We have great chemistry on and off the field but I do think we have to do a better job of holding each other accountable on the field," Galloway said.

He added that being able to correct and coach each other during practice rather than having a coach address mistakes will make them a stronger unit collectively.

Galloway said he likes the dynamic and versatility the different tight ends bring to the table which makes them flexible with how they are utilized within the offense.

"I feel like we have a lot of different pieces wit the tight ends. I can do some things, Davis does some other things and J.C. can too so we all do different things," Galloways said. "I think that versatility is going to be big."

