AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

What Does Galloway Think of Leggett Comparisons?

Brad Senkiw

Football players don’t always respond favorably to comparisons.

After all, they don’t want to be another person. They want to be known for their own personal accomplishments.

Still, they are aware of them, which is the case for Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, who has been linked to Tiger great Jordan Leggett since the Seneca standout set foot on campus in 2018.

“I’m just trying to be the best version of myself. There’s comparisons out there between me and him, maybe because of our body types or whatever,” Leggett said. “I’m just going out there and trying to be the best player I can be every practice and just be the best player I can for this team.”

That aside, it's still worth asking: How much do they really compare?

After all, Leggett was a two-time finalist for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end, and a fifth-round selection in the NFL draft by the New York Jets.

He also was a major part of the offense made up of superstars like quarterback Deshaun Watson, receiver Mike Williams and running back Wayne Gallman that kicked off Clemson’s run of five consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

Leggett had it all: size, hands, radius and clutch moments. 

Coming close to that for Galloway, who is close in measurements, would be quite the accomplishment.

Leggett, who’s 6-foot-5, played around 260 pounds at Clemson. Galloway is 6-4 and said last month he fluctuates between 245-250.

When it comes to production, Leggett has a vast resume and highlight collection. He was, however, a bit of a late bloomer, which gives Galloway hope.

Leggett caught 26 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns combined in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

That’s something Galloway, who talks to Leggett every once in a while, said they related to each other.

“He was saying leading up to maybe his sophomore year he wasn’t really getting the ball as much as he wanted to,” Galloway said. “Obviously I was out my entire sophomore year. We kind of compared that.”

Leggett broke out as a junior, catching 40 passes for 525 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. He followed that up with 46 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. Leggett made huge catches to help Clemson get to and win the national championship.

Galloway, meanwhile, doesn’t have nearly the same level of production. He caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2018.

He wasn’t around to play in the CFP that year, though, because of testing positive for ostarine, a banned substance by the NCAA. That yearlong suspension cost him all but two games in 2019, when he returned to play in the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. 

Galloway was primarily a decoy and a blocker in that 27-23 win, but he was part of the passing game against LSU in New Orleans. He caught two passes for 60 yards, including a 42-yarder where he busted right up the seam, to show a glimpse of what he’s capable of doing in this offense.

Is Galloway, who enters his junior season with Clemson, ready for a breakout campaign?

Signs are pointing in that direction. He saw an increased number of passes thrown his way during Clemson’s abbreviated spring practice season and also worked at the slot receiver position some.

Galloway is also making sure he’s continuing to build a relationship with Leggett, who offered Galloway advice before that Ohio State game.

“He was just saying go out there and play it like any other game. It just happens to be in the playoff but just do what you've been doing in practice,” Galloway said. “Just giving me words of wisdom and keeping my confidence up.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Junior Aamir Simms To Test NBA Waters

Clemson forward Aamir Simms announced Tuesday that he's entering the NBA draft for evaluation but has not signed with an agent, meaning he can return for his final year of college eligibility with the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSONSTRONG Movement Helping Those in Need

Mr. Knickerbocker graciously asks for your help and support as we initiate a movement to share GOOD news during these hard times.

Zach Lentz

Watson vs. Jackson Duel in Death Valley

Future NFL stars Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson faced off at the collegiate level as Clemson faced Louisville in a high-scoring, nail-biting game that Clemson ended with the win by a final score of 42-36.

Connor Watson

Dabo Swinney Says Install On Hold For Now

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney notes how the ACC has its teams in a holding pattern when it comes to certain aspects of what can be required of players

JP-Priester

NCAA Grants Clemson's Spring Student-Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

In an unprecedented decision, the NCAA Division I Council approved a waiver that will allow schools to give an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes involved in spring sports. Clemson's baseball, softball, track & field, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf and rowing are affected.

Brad Senkiw

Venables: 'We are Re-establishing Ourselves'

After a year in which the Tigers were forced to go to play three-down linemen for a vast majority of the season — in part, to hide the lack of size, strength and athleticism — Venables wants his new group of linemen to have the same level of intensity and leadership as Tiger greats.

Connor Watson

Clemson Coaching Staff Still Working Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The threat of COVID-19 has brought college football to a screeching halt for the time being. Not just on the field, but off of it as well. The Clemson coaching staff is making the most of the unusual situation

JP-Priester

Clemson RB Darien Rencher Shares Inspiring Thoughts On COVID-19

Clemson running back Darien Rencher took to Twitter to share some thoughts on what we can all learn from our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

JP-Priester

by

Jeancooper1

Jordan Williams Looking To Apply Lessons Learned From 2019 in 2020

Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams hopes his role change last year behind Tyler Davis helps launch him into a big 2020 season for Brent Venables and the Tigers.

Connor Watson

by

Jeancooper1

Tigers Continue Hitting Books Despite Unusual Circumstances

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is still stressing academics, despite the unusual circumstances the program is faced with currently.

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke