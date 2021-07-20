Sports Illustrated home
Brandon Streeter Excited, Not Concerned With Quarterback Depth

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter said he is far more excited than concerned about his quarterback room heading into fall camp.
CLEMSON - With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL, not only is the Clemson quarterback room lacking in experience, but it's also lacking in bodies due to Taisun Phommachanh's Achilles injury in the spring game.

The injury to Phommachanh has left the Tigers with rising sophomore and walk-on, Hunter Helms, as the backup to starter D.J. Uiagalelei. Behind Helms is two true freshmen in Will Taylor and Billy Wiles.

However, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter told the media on Tuesday that he isn't viewing the situation as a concern at all. In fact, Streeter said he is very much looking forward to working with the guys in his room this season and feels good about where the Tigers are currently.

"I'm really not concerned, I'm really excited," Streeter said. "I think we're gonna have five guys that I feel I feel really good about."

While Streeter said he is excited about what his quarterback room has to offer, at the same time, with so little experience on the roster, he realizes how much work there is to be done. Although, he was also quick to point out this isn't exactly uncharted waters for the Tigers.

"I mean obviously there's a lot to do," Streeter said. "It is a little more thin than most years. But as you all recall, the year that we won the national championship in 2018, after that fourth game, after losing Kelly (Bryant), you know, it was Trevor and Chase (Brice), and Ben Batson. And then it was Hunter Renfrow."

Streeter said that despite losing Bubba Chandler to the MLB Draft, he thinks this year's team will be deeper than the 2018 team and that the early returns on the two young freshmen have been very encouraging.

"We're gonna be deeper this year," Streeter said. "Now it's a matter of getting ready to play, obviously. Obviously losing Bubba, we lost that number obviously, a little bit more depth. Coming in, in June, is very, very hard to learn on offense and be very, very comfortable with it, but I've been very impressed with Will Taylor and also with Billy Wiles. I think both those kids are going to be capable and are going to be able to help us."

