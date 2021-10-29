Breaking Down Clemson's Running Back Situation Heading into FSU Game

With Kobe Pace in COVID-19 protocol, Clemson is down to three scholarship running backs: Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and Darien Rencher.

Clemson heads into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State with three available running backs, half the number they started the 2021 season with back in September.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that sophomore Kobe Pace, the team leader in yards and rushing attempts, can't play against the Seminoles.

"Unfortunately Kobe Pace is going to be out due to COVID-19 protocol," Swinney said. "We'll have to go without him. Thankful we got Will Shipley back last week. We'll go with the two freshmen and (Darien) Rencher will be our three running backs going into the game."

The Tigers began the season with six scholarship backs, so what happened? How did Clemson get in this position, and what does it mean for Saturday's victory chances?

First off, the Tigers were hit hard by veterans deciding to transfer out of the program midseason. Lyn-J Dixon played three games, couldn't stay out of the doghouse and didn't want to keep playing the backup role. Dixon, one of the best running backs in yards per carry average in school history, bolted, leaving the position void of a veteran. He had 48 yards on a 10 carries in 2021.

And then there was Michel Dukes, who opted to join Dixon in the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago. Dukes had just two carries for seven yards in one game. Combine that with him unable to ever find a true role, and it's not a surprise he's leaving the program. Still, it's one less body in the middle of the season.

Pace's loss for this week is huge. He's been the most consistent back and filled in admirably, getting 32 carries in two games after Shipley went down with a knee injury. Even though Shipley returned last week, Pace, who has 327 yards and three touchdowns on 59 yards, still had 33 yards on seven carries. His absence could be greatly felt against an FSU defense that's middle of the road against the run in the ACC.

Mafah, who has just 20 career carries for 102 yards and one touchdown, will have to play the Pace roll Saturday. The freshman has been good getting to the edge and can make plays in open space, but it might not be easy to do against a big, strong FSU front.

The key to the game is not only getting Shipley going, but also having him healthy. He looked solid physically but there was some rust at Pitt. Shipley, who has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns on 54 carries, got caught by the turf monster on a run that would've resulted in an explosive play, and he dropped a sure touchdown pass that would've given Clemson a big lead and plenty of momentum.

The Tigers also have Rencher, a former walk-on, available. He's had just four carries all season, so Shipley is going to have to prove as a freshman that he's the guy who can help carry Clemson to a win.

"He's a great young talent," Swinney said. "Just the fact he came back the way he came back is amazing. How hard he worked to overcome an injury. He plays with a lot of heart, passion, and toughness."

