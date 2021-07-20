Venables: It Takes More than Talent to Win at Clemson

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows he has a talented and experienced group of 20 players with starts returning in 2021, but that isn't enough to be "great."

CLEMSON - Brent Venables believes words like "best" and "great" when describing football teams and units are used "way too loosely."

Clemson's veteran defensive coordinator and the highest-paid assistant coach in college football says titles like that are earned throughout an entire year, not in the offseason when the talking begins.

Does Venables believe his 2021 defense that returns 20 players with starting experience can be great? Absolutely, but he said at Tuesday's media outing in Clemson that he's not ready to compare this group to the 2018 unit that led the Tigers to a national championship.

"I think the talent is comparable, but talent doesn't win for you," Venables said. "What I loved about the '18 group is that they proved through the course of their careers, but especially that year, they showed up every single day. LIke, every day, not just most times. No, every day. That's a very hard thing to do. It's easy to be present. To show up with passion, intensity and toughness, with the edge, that's another conversation. That's what the best of the best do."

Venables is ready to find out if this year's version is ready to do that.

"I'm saying I don't know. We're talented. I'm excited," Venables said. "We're getting ready to start that next phase. They've not played a single game yet."

The Tigers start fall camp in early August to begin preparation for the opener against Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. But the drive to be the best will have to continue long after that.

Led by super seniors Nolan Turner at safety and James Skalski at linebacker, Venables has six more returning players with starting experience than the previous high of 14 during his tenure. Injuries and COVID-19 issues led to so many Tigers off of last year's squad that ended with a disappointing finish against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl itching to atone for their mistakes.

"That's a lot of starts and experience," Venables said. "Experience doesn't mean you're going to be better, but it certainly helps."