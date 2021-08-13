Bresee Looking for More as a Sophomore

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee spoke with media for the first time since spring after Monday's third fall practice.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee spoke to the media after Monday's practice, calm as always with bundles of excitement about his defensive line teammates.

"(This group can be) as good as it wants to be you know, we just gotta put in the work and the sky's the limit for us," Bresee said.

Fellow DT Tyler Davis' 2020 lingering injuries allowed appearances in only seven games with nine combined solo tackles (13 total) and two sacks. Silver lining in his injury was that it expedited Bresee's development, and the two have complemented each other nicely early in 2021 fall camp.

The group looks healthy, with just two players (Etinosa Reuben, Payton Page) wearing green jerseys. The depth is profound as advertised, and full pads are still a few practices away.

"(Progression) it's been big from last year to now, you know, coming in (as a freshman) I'm just quiet kind of in the back watching, learning. And now kind of taking on a leadership role this year. Like I said, just trying to help anybody that I can who needs it, and if I know something more than them just helping them and even people like TD, he can help me with some stuff. I helped him with some stuff just; we're able to go back and forth together and kind of work off each other.

"Everybody has their own (differences). I mean, our d-line can be as special as any d-line in the country. We have all the talent in the world that we need. As long as everybody just puts everything together and keeps working, we'll be able to do it."

