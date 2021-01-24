FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Buccaneers Beat Packers-Sends Former Tiger Pinion to Super Bowl

After narrowly defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to play for the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium for the first time ever, featuring former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion.
Despite a hotly contested NFC Championship Game, Pinion spent most of his time watching from the sidelines, only punting twice against Green Bay with an even average of 40 yards.

A very late and questionable pass interference call on 3rd and 4 against Packers CB Kevin King virtually sealed the deal for Tampa Bay, leaving the Packers with 1 timeout with under 2:00 remaining. This wasn't the first time King struggled during the game either, getting beat by Scotty Miller for a Tampa Bay touchdown on the brink of halftime.

Pinion currently ranks 19th in the NFL in punt yard average, and finished the 2020 regular season playing all 16 games for Tampa Bay with 55 punts while averaging 45.2 yards per punt. This will be Pinion's first fight for the Lombardi trophy and will face the winner of tonight's AFC Championship Game, featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs taking on the Buffalo Bills.

