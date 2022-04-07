C.J. Spiller Finds 'Beauty of Coaching' Entering Second Season Leading Clemson Running Backs

After turmoil in the Clemson running backs room in 2021, three returning veterans means a strong chemistry has been built while Spiller is embracing dealing with personalities.

Clemson's running back room won't be entering the 2022 season with anything like the turmoil the group faced a year ago.

There were too many cooks in the kitchen at one point in 2021, and the personalities and chemistry didn't mesh. According to Will Shipley, a freshman at the time, "jealousy" developed in the room over reps and carries, but once veterans Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes transferred out of the program early in the season, that turned around.

Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah got on the same page, and the running game really took off. Heading into the fall, all three are back on the squad, so the chemistry is already established for second-year running backs coach C.J. Spiller in his own room.

"They love each other and they want to see each other be successful," Spiller said.

"That's very rare to find in college football nowadays when you have three guys that we have here on our roster that can go to any other program and be the starter."

Last season was a lot for Spiller to deal with in his first season as a position coach, but the Tigers came out of it in a better place. That's prepared him well for the future and likely helped him find his voice as a coach when it comes to handling young people.

"I love dealing with personalities," Spiller said. "That's a challenge. (Coaching) ball, I'm not gonna say that's super easy but it's not as stressful. You love to deal with different personalities and see what guys go through each and every day, see how you can help them to be better as an individual, being a good citizen and all that stuff."

As challenging as that is, Spiller has fully embraced that aspect of coaching, and he feels very comfortable working with this year's talented running backs.

"All the guys in my room now, they all have their own personalities I have to deal with," Spiller said. "I love the challenge each and every day. I know how to push the buttons in my room and I know what can get them going. That's the beauty of coaching."

