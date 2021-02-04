Changes Made To The Contracts of Several Clemson Coaches

A series of contract extensions and pay raises for coaches were announced on Thursday morning.

Thursday morning, The Board of Trustees at Clemson announced changes in the contracts of several football coaches.

Among these changes were a contract extension and pay raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. His contract now runs through the beginning of 2026, and his total compensation grows to $2,000,000. This pay increase makes Elliott the third highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Earlier this month, rumors spread that Elliott could leave Clemson for a head coaching position, but this extension ensures that he will stick around a bit longer.

Another notable change announced was a title change for C.J. Spiller. He was named the running backs coach earlier this month, but this contract makes it official. In addition to the new title, Spiller's contract changes. His term now extends to the beginning of 2023, and his pay increases by $300,000.

The final coach to receive a pay increase was quarterback coach Brandon Streeter. His compensation increased to $615,000, and his term extended to the beginning of 2023.