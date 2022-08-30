Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Announces Game Day Events for Fans

ATLANTA (Aug. 30, 2022) – Fans will have three full days of free activities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before attending this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games between Oregon vs. Georgia on Sept. 3 and Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 5. The “Capital of College Football” will feature an outdoor extravaganza at Tailgate Town presented by PNC, Team Walks built by The Home Depot and Kickoff Game Football Fest to celebrate the start of the season in Atlanta.

Tailgate Town presented by PNC is the ultimate pregame tailgate destination for Oregon, Georgia, Clemson and Georgia Tech fans during game days on Labor Day weekend. Located in International Plaza just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans can enjoy live entertainment, food and interactive activations, as well as a variety of contests and giveaways. Fans can also watch some of Saturday’s biggest college football games in the official Kia Game Viewing Area.

In addition to Tailgate Town presented by PNC, fans will have the opportunity to cheer on their teams during the Team Walks built by The Home Depot. Players from both teams will make their Team Walks from The Home Depot Backyard and into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Team buses will arrive and an area that stretches into the stadium will be sectioned off so that fans, cheerleaders and team marching bands can welcome the teams.

Fans are invited to continue the celebration at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame’s Kickoff Game Football Fest. This free, family friendly event will feature games, activities and entertainment for all ages. College football fans can watch action-packed performances from collegiate drum lines, step teams and cheerleaders on Marietta Street, directly outside the College Football Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Sept. 4 between the two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games.

Game Day Schedules:

Saturday, Sept. 3: Oregon vs. Georgia

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET: Tailgate Town presented by by PNC (GWCC: International Plaza)

1:15 p.m. ET: Oregon Team Walk built by The Home Depot (Inside The Home Depot Backyard)

1:20 p.m. ET: Georgia Team Walk built by The Home Depot (Inside The Home Depot Backyard)

3:30 p.m. ET: Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Monday, Sept. 5: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET: Tailgate Town presented by by PNC (GWCC: International Plaza)

5:40 p.m. ET: Georgia Tech Team Walk built by The Home Depot (Inside The Home Depot Backyard)

5:50 p.m. ET: Clemson Team Walk built by The Home Depot (Inside The Home Depot Backyard)

8 p.m. ET: Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)