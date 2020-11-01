Christian Wilkins Nabs First Career Interception

Former Clemson Tiger and current Miami Dolphin defensive tackle Christian Wilkins nabbed his first career interception of the his career in the first quarter of the Dolphins home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilkins lined up at his traditional defensive tackle position before he dropped back into pass coverage on the snap, baiting Rams quarterback Jarod Goff into the pick.

Through the Dolphins first six games, Wilkins had amassed 11 tackles and one sack.

Wilkins concluded a stellar four-year career as one of Clemson’s most decorated and most beloved figures … completed career with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts) … three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018 … three-time All-ACC selection and the second four-time All-ACC Academic selection in school history … his 59 career games are tied with tight end Cannon Smith for the most in school history … versatile contributor who played at both defensive tackle and defensive end throughout his career in addition to playing on kick and punt protection … also rushed four times for 13 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught two passes for 31 yards with a touchdown … entered 2018 ranked as the No. 3 player in the nation in the preseason by Sports Illustrated and No. 13 player by NFL.com … No. 3 defensive tackle in the nation in the preseason by Lindy’s.