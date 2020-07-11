AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Tiger Den
Baseball

Ferrell: Rookie Season Was A Learning Experience

Travis Boland

Some draft analysts were surprised when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Clemson standout was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2018 and finished his three-year career with 166 tackles and 27 sacks.

As a rookie, Ferrell played in 15 games and finished the season with 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks. In an interview with Scott Bair and NBC Sports, Ferrell talked about his first year and his expectations for 2020.

“It was a large learning experience that was mainly a lot of fun," Ferrell said of his rookie year. "There were ups and downs, good times and bad times, but the main thing was learning to push through obstacles during the entire season. That was something I enjoyed learning how to do, and it showed me I need to grow up in a few areas.”

Ferrell's 4.5 sacks ranked eighth among rookies in 2019. He missed two games against Chicago and Green Bay after suffering a concussion, then becoming sick. His illness led to a 15-pounddfsaa weight loss.

“I had never missed a game due to an illness, but that was terrible,” Ferrell said. “I was going to try to play through it. I thought rest would do it, but it really sat me down. That was tough because it didn’t just affect me for that game. It stuck with me for upcoming games because I lost so much weight. It was a test and a learning experience for sure.”

“I’m excited for the offseason because when I come back, it’s going to be [as] a completely different player,” Ferrell said. “You probably won’t even recognize me. Seriously. I’m excited.”

In an offseason interview, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called Ferrell's first year "so-so."

“We asked him to do way too much early in this season. We had him playing inside quite a bit, he didn’t do a lot of that at Clemson," Gruden said. "So, I think next year when he becomes more of a full-time defensive end acclimated to the scheme better, I think he’ll show even more and more improvement.”

According to Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Ferrell has added 13 pounds during an offseason regimen in Miami, getting up to 275 pounds.

“It’s about building on everything,” Ferrell said. “I know what I have to work on. I talked to the coaches. I know what I have to improve on. I also want to get guys around to buy into that mindset, too. I hope guys on the team understand that the group of guys we have is special. Our future is bright. If we work out together, we should come back a whole different breed.”

The Raiders finished its last season in Oakland with a 7-9 record. They make the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, but face an uphill battle in their division with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“We did better and we improved over last year, but it still wasn’t good enough,” Ferrell said. “As a defensive line, we made significant strides in sacks and run defense. We were better but are nowhere close to our potential. I hope that guys see that. I’m going to be sure that guys see that we have to get better and take it to the league next year.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Releases Latest COVID-19 Numbers

Since the last release of testing data on June 26, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests, with six positive cases identified.

CU Athletic Communications

Trevor Lawrence In Unfamiliar Spot In Latest Mock Draft

Clemson Football has five players drafted in the first two rounds in the latest mock draft at Draft Wire, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Jackson Carmen all going in the first round.

JP-Priester

Clemson A Top 10 Tailgating Destination

With a winning team and features like the Tiger Walk, Clemson has been ranked as one of the Top 10 tailgating destinations prior to the 2020 football season.

Travis Boland

Reports: ACC Expected to Play Conference Only Games

According to a report by The Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to follow the lead of the BIG10 and play only conference games this season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Opens as Big Favorite at Georgia Tech in Week 1

Circa Sports in Las Vegas released Week 1 lines and Clemson is favored by more than four touchdowns on the road against Georgia Tech in the Sept. 3 opener.

Brad Senkiw

What Kind of Megadeal Could Deshaun Watson Receive From Texans?

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is going to get paid soon by the Houston Texans, but the contract extension structure likely won't look anything like the record deal Pat Mahomes signed.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson on PGA Tour: Three Former Tigers Teeing Off at Workday Charity Open

Former Clemson golfers Jonathan Byrd, Kyle Stanley and D.J. Trahan are teeing off this week at the first of two consecutive events held at Muirfield Village Golf Club, home of legend Jack Nicklaus.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Network Analyst Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Hunter Renfrow

NFL Network analyst David Carr predicts former Clemson wideout David Carr will lead NFL touchdown catches

JP-Priester

Etienne Goes from 'Puny' Guy with Braces, to the Best to Ever Play

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been a special talent since he stepped foot on campus, and it did not take head coach Dabo Swinney long to understand how special he was.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Backs in Program History

From Terry Kinard to A.J. Terrell, here are Clemson's best defensive backs in program history.

Christopher Hall