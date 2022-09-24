Clemson 20 Wake Forest 14: Halftime Analysis

WINSTON-SALEM- At halftime, No. 5 Clemson leads No. 21 Wake Forest 20-14 as the Tigers are looking to win their 14th straight over the Demon Deacons.

Halftime Analysis

Hard to get off to a better start than DJ Uiagalelei did. Clemson's starting quarterback completed his first seven passes, throwing long touchdown passes to Jake Briningstool and Brannon Spector. Uiagalelei would finish the half 14-for-22, with 192 yards.

Still seeing some inconsistency out of the Clemson offense, though. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions, the Tigers managed just two field goals the rest of the half. The group still had more than 300 yards of offense.

Uiagalelei is being helped tremendously by his pass protection as the Clemson offensive line is giving the quarterback all day to throw.

However, rushing yards have been a little harder to come by. After Will Shipley started the game by breaking off a 53-yard run, Clemson's running backs have had to work for every yard they've gotten, totaling just 61 yards after Shipley's long run to get things started.

Brandon Streeter is making a concerted effort to get the Tigers' talented tight ends involved in the passing game, and it has paid off in the first half. Bringinstool and Davis Allen have combined for five receptions. Briningstool reeled in a 30-yard touchdown catch, as well as coming down with a big first-down grab on the second scoring drive with the offense facing a third-and-21 situation.

Antonio Williams just brings a playmaking ability the Tigers lacked a season ago. The freshman made his first career start against Wake and showed off both his hands and his route running ability on a beautiful 39-yard catch from Uiagalelei in the second quarter. He has three catches for a team-high 51 yards.

While the Demon Deacons do have 14 points, Clemson held Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense to just 129 total yards in that first half. Wake has just 10 rushing yards and is averaging less than one yard per carry.

Missing Sheridan Jones, Malcolm Greene and Andrew Mukuba has hurt, though, as the backend of the defense is still giving up too many plays down the field. Add in multiple pass interference infractions, and it's not been a good half of football for the Tigers' secondary.

