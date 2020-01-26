ClemsonMaven
Clemson Adds 2 More 4-Stars to 2021 Class

@Jbriningstool via Twitter

Brad Senkiw

After landing Beaux Collins on Saturday night, Clemson picked up two more four-star commitments this weekend in defensive end Cade Denhoff and tight end Jake Briningstool.

Another top-100 player from the 2021 recruiting class, Denhoff made his commitment public Sunday on Twitter, although he knew he wanted to play for the Tigers for some time. 

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder from Lakeland, Florida, is listed by 247Sports.com as the 91st player overall in the 2021 class and the 14th best player in the Sunshine State.

"I would like to thank all the coaches from all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play and for Clemson University and coach Swinney, coach Venables, and coach Hall for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play," Denhoff wrote on his Twitter account. 

Denhoff, who’s listed as No. 7 among defensive ends nationally, chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, among others.

Rivals.com ranks Denhoff, who’s being recruited by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, 11th nationally at his position.

Briningstool, a 6-6, 215-pound prospect from Brentwood, Tenn., who also announced his commitment via Twitter, will give the Tigers an offensive weapon.

Briningstool is ranked 112th overall nationally and No. 2 among tight ends. He’s also the top player listed in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Rivals ranks Briningstool as the fifth tight end nationally. Recruited by Clemson assistants Lemanski Hall and Danny Pearman, the tight end chose the Tigers over Florida State, Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Tennessee, among others.

Collins, who played at St. Bosco High School in California with current Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 receiver in the country. 

Clemson, which now has eight players committed to the 2021 class, is hosted its elite junior day this weekend, so more commitments could be coming soon. 

