Many thought that cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could come in last season and make an immediate impact as a true freshman.

He came to Clemson as one of the top cornerback prospects in the country, but due in part to a nagging injury suffered in high school, Booth just could never put it all together in his first season as a Tiger.

"It definitely took a huge toll on me, just not being able to move like I used to," Booth said on Thursday. "You know, it just feels like your swag is gone, and your out there just playing naked.'

Now that he is fully healthy, Booth is ready to put his freshman season behind him. He feels as good as he has in a long time and feels he is finally getting to show what he is truly capable of on the football field.

"So now I'm healthy," Booth said. "I'm able to fly around and actually show my teammates, and the coaches what I really got, what I really had, like, my athleticism. So it's been great."

"They're very strict on treatments, like I was in there every morning by 6:30 in the morning, two times a day, and every day," Booth said. "So we just stacked the good days, the harder I worked, the faster I got back. "

Booth is also a year wiser, and has grown not only as a player, but also as a man. He has put all of his efforts into improving his play on the field and is no longer the young kid who was kicked out of a game for punching a player last season in Louisville.

"Really beginning to learn the playbook, and the biggest thing is just confidence," Booth said. "Just having courage, confidence, just believing in the gift that God has given me. And just being helpful."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter — https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI