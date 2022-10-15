Skip to main content
Clemson at Florida State: Live Updates

Live updates between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State with a spread that has been all over the place this week, plus the best bet in this ACC Atlantic showdown at 7:30 p.m.
What once began as Tigers -7.5 on Sunday quickly fell to -3.5 by Monday afternoon. By Saturday morning, it had pushed back up to FSU +4.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

CLEMSON/FLORIDA STATE SERIES HISTORY: 

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 14-20 - HOME: Clemson leads series, 9-8 - ROAD: Clemson trails series, 5-12 - NEUTRAL: N/A - LAST MEETING: Oct. 30, 2021 (30-20, W) - STREAK: Clemson, Won 6

Clemson awaits Atlantic Division Showdown With Florida State

For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time national television audience on ABC when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff for the divisional matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC's Saturday Night Football is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Though Head Coach Dabo Swinney noted Clemson's offense was "not as crisp as we've been" in last week's 31-3 win at Boston College, the Tigers are off to one of their most consistent scoring starts in program history. Clemson has hit the 30-point mark in every game this season, the program's third time reaching 30 points in each of the first six games of a season.

Captains for Clemson vs. FSU

