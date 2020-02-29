Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

A pair of former Clemson offensive linemen participated in on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday in Indianapolis.

Guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills in front of NFL scouts, executives and coaches in hopes of raising their stock for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at how they performed:

Meanwhile, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a potential top-10 pick, joined several linebackers as a non-participant Friday.

Friday was also the day for defensive backs to interview with the media. Former Clemson standouts Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace are both in Indy, and they'll get on the field Sunday.