Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Brad Senkiw

A pair of former Clemson offensive linemen participated in on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. 

Guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills in front of NFL scouts, executives and coaches in hopes of raising their stock for the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Here's a look at how they performed:

Meanwhile, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a potential top-10 pick, joined several linebackers as a non-participant Friday.

Friday was also the day for defensive backs to interview with the media. Former Clemson standouts Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace are both in Indy, and they'll get on the field Sunday.

Clemson Recruiting: Evaluating Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 4 Preview

Three former Clemson Tigers will continue their professional career this weekend in the XFL. Corey Crawford of the Houston Roughnecks, Isaiah Battle of the Seattle Dragons, and Tavaris Barnes from the DC Defenders.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Opens up on Etienne's Return, His Future

For Lawrence the biggest news of the short offseason was not his already massive celebrity status, it was the return of his backfield mate, and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Travis Etienne—who decided to return for his senior season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Plays 'Defense'

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, one of the most talked about players at this year's NFL combine, got his chance to talk to the media Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson To Test Uiagalelei Mentally This Spring

Dabo Swinney will get to test more than D.J. Uiagalelei’s arm this spring. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound early enrollee will have to get his mind ready for the Clemson offense.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers And Gamecocks Set To Face Off on The Diamond

Clemson and South Carolina set to write the next chapter in the rivalry's storied history

JP-Priester

Clemson Still In Search Of Next Great Tight End

Clemson has struggled to find the next great pass catching tight end, and they need one to evolve in 2020

JP-Priester

Swinney Not On Board With ACC's One-Time Transfer Stance

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn't consulted by the ACC before the conference announced it was in favor of one-time transfers without sitting out a season.

Brad Senkiw

Spring Notebook: Swinney Pleased With Clemson's Spirit, Updates Injuries

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney thinks a quick turnaround from one season to the next is good. He also provides updates on Nolan Turner, Bryan Bresee and more Tigers.

Brad Senkiw