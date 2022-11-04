Clemson and Notre Dame square off this weekend in a matchup of programs both known for their recruiting prowess.

While some of the shine has been removed from the matchup due to the Fighting Irish dropping out of the Top 25, there is still plenty on the line for the Tigers, who debuted at No. 4 in the initial CFP Rankings on Tuesday night.

Despite Notre Dame's less-than-stellar 5-3 record, the Irish still feature plenty of talent, as does Clemson, who has routinely recruited at an elite level under Dabo Swinney.

Blue-Chip Comparison

Quarterback

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DJ Uiagalelei (CU) 2020/5* 1 (Pro Style) 10 Drew Pyne (ND) 2020/4* 8 (Pro Style) 225

When Tyler Buchner was lost early in the season, Marcus Freeman had to turn to the fairly inexperienced Pyne. The Irish don't ask a lot of the redshirt sophomore, but he has hit on 62% of his passes, with 13 TDs to just four interceptions. However, he is also throwing for just 170 YPG.

Uiagalelei is coming off his worst performance of the season, where he threw two picks and lost a fumble in two-plus quarters against Syracuse. He had committed just three turnovers all season coming into that game.

With Clemson on a bye last weekend, Uiagalelei will have had two weeks to flush the performance, and if the Tigers are going to come away with a win, the team needs its starting QB at his best, with one of the most important things protecting the football.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Will Shipley (CU) 2022/5* 2 22 Phil Mafah 2022/4* 11 185 Chris Tyree (ND) 2020/4* 1 (APB) 70 Logan Diggs 2021/3* 35 493 Audric Estime 2021/4* 13 231

Even without Kobe Pace, who is out injured, Clemson still features one of the best one-two punches at the position with Shipley and Mafah. The coaches have extreme confidence in both players, and both are capable of carrying this offense on their shoulders in a pinch.

Notre Dame also brings a stout group of backs to the table, and running the ball is this team's identity. While Tyree is listed atop the depth chart, it's Estime who leads the team in rushing. However, similar to the situation at Clemson, this is a staff that has confidence in all three players. The Irish come in averaging just shy of 190 yards per game on the ground, and slowing down this trio of backs will be key.

Advantage: Push

Wide Receiver

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Joseph Ngata (CU) 2019/4* 9 52 Antonio Williams 2022/4* 6 61 Beaux Collins 2021/4* 12 86 Jayden Thomas (ND) 2021/4* 51 326 Braden Lenzy 2018/4* 10 215

Notre Dame's top two wideouts have combined for 24 catches and three TDs on the season. With Pyne at QB, this is not a group that will keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

While the Tigers absolutely feature loads of talent out wide, it's a position the team still needs more production from. With Collins having been held without a catch the past two games, the sophomore is due for a bounceback. Williams has been one of the constants since being inserted in the starting lineup, despite being a true freshman.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Davis Allen (CU) 2019/3* 39 807 Jake Briningstool 2021/4* 1 61 Michael Mayer (ND) 2020/5* 2 32 Mitchell Evans 2021/3* 23 493

Mayer is one of the best in the country and is Notre Dame's biggest receiving threat. He's a matchup nightmare. He has almost twice as many catches (47) and receiving yards (580) as anyone on the team. Neutralize him and chances are you take away any chance the Irish have in the passing game.

Allen and Briningstool give the Tigers two players that can stretch the field, though, and the coaches have done a good job at getting both involved this season, particularly in the red zone.

Advantage: Notre Dame (Slight)

Offensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jordan McFadden (CU) 2018/3* 66 819 LG Marcus Tate 2021/4* 8 127 C Will Putnam 2019/4* 5 (OG) 101 RG Walker Parks 2020/4* 5 (OT) 50 RT Blake Miller 2022/4* 16 208 LT Joe Alt (ND) 2021/4* 32 400 LG Jarrett Patterson 2018/4* 25 (OT) 369 C Zeke Correll 2019/4* 3 95 RG Josh Lugg 2017/4* 15 (OT) 120 RT Blake Fisher 2021/4* 8 55

This is arguably the strength of this Notre Dame team. Every player along the OL is a blue-chip talent and is being coached by Harry Heistand, one of the best in the business. The group has excelled at opening running lanes for the running backs, despite the offense's limitations in the passing game.

Clemson also comes in with blue-chip prospects at every position but LT. That's where Jordan McFadden resides, though, a player that has undoubtedly outplayed his recruiting rankings. He is currently considered one of the best LTs in the ACC and has been named second-team ACC in each of the past two seasons. The right side, particularly the freshman Miller, will need to hold up against the Notre Dame defensive front.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Defensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE K.J. Henry (CU) 2018/5* 3 14 DT Bryan Bresee 2020/5* 1 1 DT Tyler Davis 2018/4* 12 137 DE Myles Murphy 2020/5* 1 7 VYP Isaiah Foskey (ND) 2019/4* 13 (WDE) 211 DT Jayson Ademilola 2018/4* 12 128 DT Howard Cross III 2019/4* 24 (SDE) 337 DE Rylie Mills 2020/4* 7 (SDE) 159

No doubt, the strength of this Clemson team. With the way the Irish like to run the ball, this is where this game could potentially be won or lost.

The scary part is this group has yet to play a full four quarters. They're also all available, something that just hasn't happened very often over the past couple of seasons. Add in Xavier Thomas now having a full game under his belt, and it feels like that complete performance is coming at any time.

The Notre Dame defensive front is also pretty stout. They have size and are extremely physical. This will be the Tigers' OL biggest test of the season to date. Foskey leads the team with 7.5 sacks and can not be allowed to live in the Clemson backfield.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebackers

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank WILL Trenton Simpson 2020/5* 1 (OLB) 26 MIKE Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 2021/4* 5 37 SAM Barrett Carter 2021/5* 3 33 ROV Jack Kiser (ND) 2019/3* 21 (OLB) 416 MLB JD Bertrand 2019/4* 19 (OLB) 366 WLB Marist Liufau 2019/3* 28 (OLB) 464

While the Tigers don't have the experience at the position they've had in recent years, this is the most athletic and fastest the team has been at LB in quite some time. After missing the Syracuse game, Carter is expected back, and he is arguably the best athlete on the field.

The Irish are also more athletic at the position than a season ago. This group just makes plays, despite Bertrand being the only blue-chip talent.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Secondary

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank CB Sheridan Jones (CU) 2019/4* 15 130 SS Andrew Mukuba 2021/4* 8 167 FS Jalyn Phillips 2019/3* 37 448 CB Nate Wiggins 2021/4* 7 118 Cam Hart (ND) 2019/3* 81 (WR) 644 LS DJ Brown 2018/3* 49 (CB) 487 RS Brandon Joseph 2019/3* 83 1005 CB Benjamin Morrison 2022/4* 35 311

After some early season struggles, Clemson's secondary has really started to round into form as of late. The return of Jones, who missed multiple games with an injury, only makes the Tigers better on the backend.

While the Irish are lacking in what is generally referred to as sheer talent, what they don't lack is experience. Outside of Morrison, who is a freshman, this secondary group features guys who have played a lot of football.

Advantage: Clemson

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -3.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 46.5.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/