Clemson Athletics Receives State Approval on Reduced Capacity Plans For Athletic Facilities

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Athletics received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Thursday to welcome spectators at fall sport home facilities, including Memorial Stadium, Historic Riggs Field and Jervey Gym. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster outlined a procedure for exceptions to gathering restrictions in an Executive Order filed Aug. 2.

“We are thankful for the careful review and approval from Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for our plan to host fans in our venues this fall,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “Our IPTAY and athletic staff have worked tirelessly and taken a comprehensive look at the gameday experience.”

“Clemson sought input from external medical, public health and facility planning experts during the process, as well as the University Strategic Operations Group. With the information available today, we are confident in our ability to safely allow fans at games, which is incredibly important to our student-athletes, coaches, fans and local community. We’ll continue to monitor guidance and make adjustments if necessary.”

Clemson Athletics and IPTAY will be reaching out to donors who did not choose a redshirt option via email on Friday at 10 a.m. with more details on football ticket and parking availability. Detail on Premium Seating will also be handled directly.

As part of the plan, Clemson’s Memorial Stadium capacity will be reduced to approximately 19,000 fans, based on six feet of social distance among outdoor seating pods. Death Valley’s regular capacity is 81,500. Fans will be seated primarily in pods of two and four affiliated guests throughout the stadium. Parking areas will open three hours prior to announced kickoff times and fans are asked to refrain from tailgating during the 2020 season. Tents and trailers are prohibited.

In addition, capacity for volleyball in Jervey Gym will be 250 fans, and soccer matches at Riggs Field will host up to approximately 1,000 fans.

Clemson Athletic officials and IPTAY staff considered 10 different seating configurations for Memorial Stadium. The proposed blended model provides both the opportunity for social distancing in the stands and the ability to include as many IPTAY donors and students as possible during the season. IPTAY donors will be assigned seating in order of giving level and priority points, with caps on the amount of tickets available to each account.

STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES

  • Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.
  • Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.
  • Pregame traditions like the Tiger Band parade and Tiger Walk and postgame traditions like Gathering at the Paw will not take place in 2020.
  • Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods.
  • Each fan will have a designated gate of entry.
  • No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) permitted.

TICKETING

  • Ticketing is all mobile for the 2020 season.
  • Ticketholders provided assigned times for entry.

PARKING/TAILGATING

  • Clemson asks fans not to tailgate during the 2020 season. Tents, trailers and large groups are prohibited.
  • Lots open three hours prior to kickoff.
  • Fans are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing whenever possible in parking areas.
  • Parking assignments will be based on seating location to minimize contact.
  • Lots close 60 minutes after the game.

UPCOMING KEY DATES

Aug. 28, 10 a.m. - Ticketholder approximate allocation and stadium area information distributed via email.

Sept. 2, 11:59 p.m. - Ticketholder confirmation of Aug. 28 email is due; Final chance to opt out.

Sept. 4 - Those who have previously opted out will be contacted with refund options.

Sept. 9 - Parking passes mailed.

Sept. 11 - Access to The Citadel game mobile tickets available in online account.

Sept. 19 - Kickoff vs. The Citadel (Time TBA).

