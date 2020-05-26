AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Clemson Athletics Welcomes Football, Basketball Student-Athletes June 8

Press Release

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8. The move comes as Clemson University announced its phased return plan last week, including the NCAA’s decision to permit voluntary activity for all sports.

Student-athletes may return back to the Clemson area as early as June 1 while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing - seven days at home prior to return to the area, and seven days in the Clemson area.

Once this period is complete without symptoms, the student-athletes are eligible to begin pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine. This physical includes a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test. Student-athletes must also complete a daily screening before entering facilities.

"We are encouraged to begin the first step in the implementation of our Phase I planning, and appreciate the leadership of our University in helping us prepare for our student-athletes and staff to return in early June," said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. "We are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment and have put our energy into that goal. We’re encouraged by the progress and remain vigilant as we begin to welcome a limited number of student-athletes back to our facilities."

Clemson Athletics has planned a three-phase approach to return, with oversight from the University, as well as guidance from local and national health officials and best practices. The first phase is expected to commence in conjunction with Clemson University's previously-announced Phase I target date.

All phases include guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, enhanced sanitization, limited groups, modified use of space and other safety measures. In addition to the overarching plan, the department has worked at a granular level with coaching and support staffs, looking at each facility and developing guidelines for those individual spaces. The plans are subject to change based on guidance from the CDC, DHEC, State of South Carolina, Clemson University, the NCAA or the ACC or new medical information and research.

Phase I includes just those staff members directly responsible for the health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as those preparing facilities for Phase II. Sport coaches are expected to work remotely for Phase I, which will last no fewer than 14 days. Coaches may begin activity within facilities in limited numbers and employing recommended protocols with objective-based duties no sooner than Phase II.

Phase II and Phase III each further integrate staffs and student-athletes, and make adjustments to capacities and group settings, as well as facility access. Clemson will continue to evaluate policies and procedures on spacing, contact tracing, testing, and other safety measures as more is known from the CDC, DHEC, ACC, NCAA or other medical research or guidance. Details regarding fall competition are not available at this time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Every Coach Has Attrition, Clemson's Swinney Has Family

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been able to keep his staff together because of his belief in one word: family.

Zach Lentz

Deshaun Watson Ranks Sixth Among NFL's Best Deep Passers

Former Clemson star and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ranked sixth in the NFL in a deep-passing metric, showing improvement from one of the weaknesses draft pundits didn't like in 2017.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Flashback: Remembering Bill Wilhelm

Bill Wilhelm spent 36 years as Clemson Baseball head coach and became a legend in the process

JP-Priester

Clemson University Honors Those Who Died in Service to Their Country

Members of the Clemson Corps then began to collect names of those alumni who had given the ultimate sacrifice while performing their military duties.

CU Athletic Communications

Hunter Renfrow—From Walk On to Hero

Hunter Renfrow’s image will be burned into the memory banks for all eternity as the one who brought down the dynasty that was Alabama football.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Recapping The Biggest Wins of the 2019-2020 Basketball Season

Brad Brownell's squad defeated the AP no. 3, no.5 and no.6 teams at home during the 2019-2020 season.

Christopher Hall

Fans Could See Some Changes At Doug Kingsmore In 2021

Clemson's baseball season is still many months away, yet Monte Lee is already thinking ahead to what type of safety protocols will need to be put in place for the 2021 season

JP-Priester

Prove it: Lyn-J Dixon Needs Big Season as No. 2 Running Back

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is a tremendous talent who thought he was going to be the No. 1 running back in 2020, but with Travis Etienne returning, Dixon still needs to play like the No. 1, despite getting No. 2 touches.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Monte Lee: Furman Cutting Baseball 'Devastating Blow' for State

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee shared his thoughts on Furman cutting its baseball program and his closeness to the coaches and players.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Legendary Coach Frank Howard Still Casts Shadow At Clemson

Frank Howard is still considered by some Clemson fans to be the best coach in school's football history. Howard showed that Clemson could be a national power on the field, and his accomplishments still resonate with the current Tiger teams.

Travis Boland