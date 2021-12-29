Clemson Availability Report: Three Starters Out for Cheez-It Bowl Against Iowa State

Clemson will be without four players currently listed on the latest depth chart for Wednesday's 5:45 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, including three starters.

Safety Nolan Turner, center Mason Trotter, receiver E.J. Williams and cornerback Nate Wiggins are all out, Clemson announced before the game.

Williams was expected after he was placed in COVID-19 protocol and left the team earlier this week, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday. He was projected to start after returning from an injury suffered during the regular season. Wiggins was his roommate on the bowl trip, so he is also likely in the protocol.

Turner, a mainstay at safety, was seen at Clemson practices last week before the team departed wearing a walking boot and not participating, so his absence isn't a surprise. This will end the super senior's career as he's out of eligibility. It's a tough break for a Tiger who also missed the season opener against Georgia.

Trotter had been the main lineman handling snaps after he returned from a hand injury late in the season, but Hunter Rayburn was seen at practice at first-team center.

Clemson also announced that acting tight ends coach Thomas Austin is also unavailable in the game. New passing game coordinator and official tight ends coach Kyle Richardson returned to the sideline early and will coach in the game after missing much of bowl prep following back surgery.

His timeline "progressed quicker than previously expected," the team's release said.

The good news for Clemson is that receiver Joseph Ngata didn't appear on the unavailable list. He was listed as a co-starter and has been out since early November with a leg injury. The junior pass-catcher could impact the bowl game if he's able to play.

