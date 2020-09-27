Braden Galloway has the ability to be a difference maker in the Clemson offense.

After three seasons of the tight ends not being very involved in the passing game, it seems the top-ranked Tigers have every intent on having them heavily involved this season.

There wasn't much production from the position in the Tigers shutout win over The Citadel on Saturday, but in the season opener against Wake Forest the position accounted for seven catches, 114 yards, and one touchdown.

Junior Braden Galloway was responsible for most of that production, hauling in five catches for 60 yards. He has now developed into the play-maker the Tigers envisioned when he got to campus prior to the 2018 season.

"Yeah, it's all about just igniting the fire," Galloway said on Monday. "Letting the other guys know, whether it be other guys on the team or even guys in the position group, that the tight ends can make plays. Then we just have to go out there and prove it."

Galloway knows it is all about taking advantage of every opportunity, and being consistent when given those opportunities. He and the rest of the tight ends know they have to play to that same standard each and every week.

"You know when your number gets called you have to take advantage of the opportunities," Galloway said. "Like I said before, you have to show you can be consistent, because if you just do something one time and you never really do it again, then I mean how good is that. It's not really that good."

After being away from the game for a year, Galloway hasn't come back focused on individual goals. To him, it's about all of the tight ends having success on the field.

As a group, they couldn't have gotten off to a better start, and Galloway says that Wake Forest game has really been a shot in the arm from a confidence standpoint.

"You just try to go out there and you know, we just try to be the best group that we can be," Galloway said. "In the run game and in the pass game. Just try to make plays when our number's called. I think that our confidence is growing. I think that Wake Forest game helped us out a lot. It showed guys that we can play, we can make plays, and I think that will be a big thing for us moving forward."

