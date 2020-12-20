Clemson Evens Score: Tigers Capture 6th Consecutive ACC Title in Win over Notre Dame

For No. 3 Clemson got huge games from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne en route to a 34-10 victory in the rematch with Notre Dame in Charlotte.

The last four ACC Championship Games have been decided by 136 points, leaving one to wonder if this league stands for "Another Crappy Contest."

For No. 3 Clemson, it's been anything but that. The Tigers have been on the winning side of each of those games, and they captured their sixth consecutive ACC title with a 34-10 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte on Saturday.

Clemson turned Bank of America Stadium into its revenge venue as the Tigers answered their only loss of the season with a convincing thrashing of the Irish that was reminiscent of their 30-3 Cotton Bowl victory in 2018.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the regular-season showdown, led Clemson through the air and did damage on the ground while the Tiger defense didn't allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while Amari Rodgers led the Tiger receivers with 121 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions for an offense that racked up 541 yards.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book made huge play after huge play in the first meeting, but Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had a better game plan this time. Book was harassed all night, getting sacked six times, and threw for just 219 yards on 28 passing attempts.

For the Tigers (10-1), they're all but in the College Football Playoff.

"We're back. We're back again," Lawrence said after the game.

Notre Dame (10-1), meanwhile, will have to hope the committee feels like the Irish did enough with their undefeated regular season to still earn a spot.

Key play: With less than 30 seconds left in the first half, Etienne turned a 17-3 lead into 24-3 with a 44-yard touchdown run. The senior slipped through a crease on the left side, hit the turbo button and was into the end zone with a score that all but put the game away for the Tigers.

Player of the game: Lawrence threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his passes in his final opportunity to impress Heisman Trophy voters. Lawrence also changed the rematch with his ability in the run game. He rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and another score.

Freshman impact: Receiver E.J. Williams not only had 80 yards and a 33-yard touchdown on his four catches. The youngster also made a spectacular one-handed grab that looked like something former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins would've made.

Coach's decision: Following that loss to ND with a shortened defensive roster, Venables moved to a faster, more aggressive front by playing linebacker Trenton Simpson near the line of scrimmage, and it worked great as the Tigers held the Irish to just 263 total yards.

Stat of the game: In the first meeting with the Irish, Clemson allowed the most rushing yards (208) to an opponent since 2016. Saturday, the Tigers held Notre Dame to 44 rushing yards, counting sacks. ND running back Kyren Williams had just 50 yards on 15 carries.

Up next: Clemson now awaits what's expected to be a sixth consecutive CFP bid. The committee will announce the four semifinal teams Sunday at 12:15 p.m. on ESPN. The Rose and Sugar Bowls are hosting this year's playoff with Miami holding the national championship game.