Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

To begin, Cade Denhoff mentioned that he’s now 6-5, 236-pounds. That frame of his still looks lean and powerful, but with more good weight added. Just an additional testament to his overall work ethic. The Plant City (Fla.) Lakeland Christian product showed that talent throughout the Under Armour Camp.

After watching 2021 Clemson commitment Denhoff play twice last fall, three items came to mind. He played as hard as anyone in the country, his length and athleticism proved elite, and he was versatile enough to play either defensive end position. Sunday added a couple of more items for Denhoff, an alpha mentality and leadership.

In what Under Armour camp administrators said was one of the most overall talented camps in the event’s history, Denhoff was consistently leading drills, as well as a player leading during one-on-one competition. He possesses an alpha mentality.

When a player is respected by his peers, it will show. How other recruits react to their performance comes into play; how different recruits discuss plays that just happened at the camp with that same leader as the focal point of the conversation.

During the camp, more than one offensive linemen mentioned Denhoff as a top performer. Being mentioned by multiple offensive linemen not only shows that he’s talented, but also displayed the respect for Denhoff. Especially with Florida prospects, if they do not respect another player, it does not matter how good that prospect becomes. He will be left out of conversations. That’s just the way it is down here.

This next clip demonstrates why so many think highly of Denhoff. Going against arguably the most physically talented offensive tackle prospect that will play in Dixie next season, JC Latham of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), Denhoff did not win this rep.

With that being the case, he kept the same attitude, the same determination. That type of ‘move on to the next play’ attitude helps not only Denhoff, it also helps to display leadership by example. It’s infectious. In short, that’s what helped to elevate Clemson’s program into elite status over the past half decade.

During another one-on-one rep versus Latham, Denhoff won the battle. Here’s what should be considered special about that rep, or any other Denhoff took during the day. He went back to his position group with the same attitude. It’s next play and nothing more. No gloating because he defeated Latham. No ‘look at me’ attitude. Denhoff continued to do his job. That’s how a player not only earns respect to be an alpha, but also earns respect to be a leader.

During this last repetition, Denhoff took advantage of an offensive tackle kick stepping too far horizontal during a pass set. Denhoff simply used leverage to get underneath the offensive tackle, and finished with power through his chest to run the offensive linemen deep into the backfield and onto his backside.

Even after that great play, Denhoff kept being the same person as before. He’s a rare talent, yes, but just as rare as an alpha and leader. It’s great to see from a young player. Clemson fans will really like watching this young man play for the next four years.

Coming into this event, everyone knew about Denhoff. He’s earned the right to be considered one of Florida’s best performers. The Clemson commitment also gained additional respect with his alpha mentality and leadership.

Throughout the rest of the week, look for message board posts with various videos and photographs from the Under Armour camp. The amount of talent on hand really impressed the media and fans in attendance.

