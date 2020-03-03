AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

Brian Smith

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

To begin, Cade Denhoff mentioned that he’s now 6-5, 236-pounds. That frame of his still looks lean and powerful, but with more good weight added. Just an additional testament to his overall work ethic. The Plant City (Fla.) Lakeland Christian product showed that talent throughout the Under Armour Camp.

After watching 2021 Clemson commitment Denhoff play twice last fall, three items came to mind. He played as hard as anyone in the country, his length and athleticism proved elite, and he was versatile enough to play either defensive end position. Sunday added a couple of more items for Denhoff, an alpha mentality and leadership.

In what Under Armour camp administrators said was one of the most overall talented camps in the event’s history, Denhoff was consistently leading drills, as well as a player leading during one-on-one competition. He possesses an alpha mentality.

When a player is respected by his peers, it will show. How other recruits react to their performance comes into play; how different recruits discuss plays that just happened at the camp with that same leader as the focal point of the conversation.

During the camp, more than one offensive linemen mentioned Denhoff as a top performer. Being mentioned by multiple offensive linemen not only shows that he’s talented, but also displayed the respect for Denhoff. Especially with Florida prospects, if they do not respect another player, it does not matter how good that prospect becomes. He will be left out of conversations. That’s just the way it is down here.

This next clip demonstrates why so many think highly of Denhoff. Going against arguably the most physically talented offensive tackle prospect that will play in Dixie next season, JC Latham of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), Denhoff did not win this rep.

With that being the case, he kept the same attitude, the same determination. That type of ‘move on to the next play’ attitude helps not only Denhoff, it also helps to display leadership by example. It’s infectious. In short, that’s what helped to elevate Clemson’s program into elite status over the past half decade.

During another one-on-one rep versus Latham, Denhoff won the battle. Here’s what should be considered special about that rep, or any other Denhoff took during the day. He went back to his position group with the same attitude. It’s next play and nothing more. No gloating because he defeated Latham. No ‘look at me’ attitude. Denhoff continued to do his job. That’s how a player not only earns respect to be an alpha, but also earns respect to be a leader.

During this last repetition, Denhoff took advantage of an offensive tackle kick stepping too far horizontal during a pass set. Denhoff simply used leverage to get underneath the offensive tackle, and finished with power through his chest to run the offensive linemen deep into the backfield and onto his backside.

Even after that great play, Denhoff kept being the same person as before. He’s a rare talent, yes, but just as rare as an alpha and leader. It’s great to see from a young player. Clemson fans will really like watching this young man play for the next four years.

Coming into this event, everyone knew about Denhoff. He’s earned the right to be considered one of Florida’s best performers. The Clemson commitment also gained additional respect with his alpha mentality and leadership.

Throughout the rest of the week, look for message board posts with various videos and photographs from the Under Armour camp. The amount of talent on hand really impressed the media and fans in attendance.

You can read more about Denhoff and other camp performers at my Twitter handle: @fbscout_florida

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Etienne Chronicles Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne made his decision to return to Clemson for his senior season when his friend gave him advice while they were playing a video game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Spring Notebook: Tigers Put on the Pads

After three days of shorts and shells one thing was abundantly clear—the freshmen defensive linemen—Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee—are "as advertised".

Zach Lentz

Spring Practice Observations From Clemson's 4th Workout

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was out of any limited jersey color, allowing him to fully participate Monday. That was among several notable observations from the portion of practice open to the media.

Brad Senkiw

Spiers: 'Winning in Baseball is Tough

Coming off a series win over in-state rival South Carolina, a series in which they scored a season-high 17 runs (average of 5.6 runs), Carson Spiers understands that winning a series against a team like the Gamecocks is special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson XFL Week 4 Recap

Former Clemson players Isaiah Battle, Tavaris Barnes and Corey Crawford continued their professional career in week four of the XFL this weekend.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Looking Ahead Not Back

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence eager to get back at it and put last season behind him

JP-Priester

Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Two weeks after a huge winning week, Clemson does it again this past weekend in men's basketball, baseball, softball and at the NFL combine. This week brings more spring football coverage and a chance for Brad Brownell and the Tigers to get into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw

Cagle’s Grand Slam, Three-Run Homer Leads Tigers in Sweep Over UVA

Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to victory over Virginia (8-8, 0-3 ACC) by a score of 12-3 in six innings of play Sunday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium.

CU Athletic Communications