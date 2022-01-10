Clemson Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. Makes Decision on Future

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has played his last snap for the Tigers.

The junior announced Sunday that he's foregoing his senior season and is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I will never forget who I am and who made me," Booth wrote in a message on his Twitter account. "It is with great gratitude and excitement that I inform you that I have chosen to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft!"

Booth thanked the Clemson coaching staff for "everything you have done for me."

"Whether I carried or was being carried, I could always depend on my teammates," Booth wrote. "The bond between me and my brothers made Clemson FB the experience of a lifetime."

Booth is projected to be the first Tiger taken in the next NFL draft. The junior cornerback has long shown some freak athleticism, and he put together in a strong 2021 campaign with 37 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

Pro Football Focus ranks Booth 35th in their top-100 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Booth has some of the best feet in the draft class but got exposed a tad too often for our liking. He gave up 29 catches from 46 targets for 312 yards in his first full year as a starter."

Still, Booth is projected by several mock drafts to go in the first round. Sports Illustrated NFL draft analyst Zack Patraw has Booth going 12th overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

"Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride."

Booth, who had three career interceptions, helped the Tigers win two ACC titles and make a pair of College Football Playoff appearances during his time with the program.

"To everyone at Clemson University and in the Clemson community, it has been a pleasure to play the game that I love in front of the best fans in college football," Booth wrote. "Y'all make Death Valley, Death Valley. I am honored to be a Clemson Tiger Forever!"

