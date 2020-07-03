Scout Compares Lawrence To Another Former Tiger

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed at or near the top of every 2021 NFL Draft projection. In just two seasons, Lawrence has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards and 66 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released a scouting report on Lawrence. Jeremiah served as an NFL scout for Baltimore, Cleveland and Philadelphia. In the piece, Jeremiah says he hasn't seen as much hype around a quarterback since Andrew Luck entered his final season at Stanford in 2011.

Jeremiah's scouting report consisted of game film against Texas A & M, South Carolina and Ohio State. Lawrence completed 24-of-35 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies. Despite adding a running touchdown, he finished with -11 yards rushing and also had an interception. Against the Gamecocks, Lawrence completed 26-of-36 passes for 295 yards and three scores. He also added 66 yards rushing. In the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State he completed 18-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best rushing game against the Buckeyes with 107 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

In comparing Lawrence to current NFL quarterbacks Jeremiah said he is most like former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"(Lawrence) has unique measurables and athleticism," Jeremiah said. "Both players have lean, athletic frames and both are capable of making winning plays from inside and outside the pocket. They share a competitiveness that's obvious on tape."

Jeremiah said both are good runners but Watson is more elusive while Lawrence has more pure speed.

"Watson has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, and Lawrence has the upside to join him in that group in the near future," Jeremiah said.

After watching the film, Jeremiah said Lawrence has an ideal blend of size, athleticism, arm strength and toughness.

"(Lawrence) is very urgent in his movement during his drop and he uses that suddenness to escape when pressure," Jeremiah said. "He has a compact delivery, but can adjust his arm angle and get the ball out even more quickly when needed."

Jeremiah called Lawrence and creative playmaker when the play breaks down and is dangerous on designed quarterback runs.

Jeremiah said Lawrence's biggest area to focus on in 2020 should be accuracy and ball placement. While he said Lawrence's completion percentage of 65.8 percent is very good, the stat isn't always a fair indicator of accuracy at the collegiate level.

"He has too many underthrown deep balls from the pocket and his placement when on the move is spotty," Jeremiah said. "If he works to square his shoulders when outside the pocket, that should really improve his accuracy in that department."