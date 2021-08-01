Clemson DB Fred Davis Charged with Reckless Driving

Following a July 21 car crash, Clemson defensive back Fred Davis was charged by Clemson police with reckless driving and turned himself into authorities Sunday.

Following a July 21 car crash, Clemson defensive back Fred Davis II was charged by Clemson police with reckless driving and turned himself into authorities Sunday.

Clemson police say traffic specialists and eyewitness accounts led them to determine that Davis was going 115 MPH in a 55 MPH zone before crashing into a mail carrier vehicle on Highway 123.

The investigation showed Davis' high rate of speed contributed to him losing control of his vehicle, and that led to the crash. The mail carrier was severely injured in the accident and will need months to recover.

Davis was booked into Clemson City jail on Sunday and released on bond. Davis was not seriously injured in the accident.

Davis is entering his second season with the Tigers. He had 13 tackles and played 183 snaps in 11 games as a freshman in 2020.