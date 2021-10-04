Clemson DC Brent Venables On Late Game Heroics: 'It's All About Making Plays'

For the fourth time in five games the Clemson defense has come up big for the Tigers in a one possession game and defensive coordinator Brent Venables is proud of the fight he has seen from his banged up group.

Clemson's defense might be suffering from a number of key injuries, but the level of play on the field has not changed.

For the fourth time in five games, the Tigers were involved in a one-possession game, and in each one, the defense has come up big.

Up by six, with under two minutes remaining against Boston College on Saturday night, the Eagles took possession of the ball at their own 36-yard line. Needing a stop to secure the win, Brent Venables' message to his defense was simple.

"Y'all talk about wanting to win, it's about making plays," Venables said Saturday night when asked what he told his group before that final drive.

The Tigers got that stop when K.J. Henry recovered a Dennis Grosel fumble with BC inside the red zone. The late-game heroics are now becoming quite commonplace and Venables is pleased with the way his defense has responded.

"Another week, different day, different opponent but the same story man," Venables said. "Just couldn't be more pleased and proud for the players. That's four of the five weeks when it comes down to the last drive of the game, so really proud of their effort, their toughness, just their belief and their drive. There's a lot to be admired."

While the Tigers gave up more than 300 yards through the air, the run defense was superb. Despite missing starting defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, the Eagles managed just 46 yards on the ground and well under two yards per carry.

"The young guys stepped up inside," Venables said. "They rushed for 1.3 yards rush. So, again, that was a veteran offensive line with all the starters back and a veteran football team that plays with toughness, physicality and discipline. Our guys did a fabulous job."

Clemson now heads into a bye week sitting at 3-2 overall and at 2-1 in the conference. With a spot in the College Football Playoff almost assuredly off the table, a seventh straight Atlantic Division title is still within reach.

With his defense having so many players banged up, Venables said the bye week is coming at an opportune time for the team. The Tigers can use the time to heal some guys up as they get set to head down the backend of the schedule.

"There's a lot to learn from, through the course of the game," Venables said. "But a lot better to have things to learn from, improve and get better at after a W. And it's a good time for the bye week for us to get healed up"