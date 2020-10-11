Clemson Defense Grew up Saturday Night Against Miami

After having trouble at times with Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong last week, suspicions arose about surrounding the Clemson defense this week ahead of a visit from the Hurricanes.

However, Brent Venables' squad rose to the challenge of a much more difficult test Saturday night in Miami's D'Eriq King.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Saturday was a dominant performance by his Tigers. Clemson's secondary forced a trio of turnovers in the 42-17 triumph over Miami with interceptions from Sheridan Jones, Derion Kendrick, and Kane Patterson.

Venables said he enjoyed watching his young squad grow up right before his eyes Saturday night in a wet and rainy Death Valley. Miami was held to just 210 total yards on the night.

"I thought our guys played with great discipline and passion and I thought they were very physical and did a great job of communicating and just being locked in," Venables said.

Clemson's defensive coordinator felt his squad's attention to detail and the overall preparation this week showed reared its head under the lights of Memorial Stadium.

"Our preparation, the way we practiced, watched film and invested extra practice on their own showed tonight and paid huge dividends," he said. "They are a very complicated offense. They do so much with both the run and the throwing game. To me, the most obvious thing other than just playing with great grit and toughness, discipline, and just having fun was just watching them grow up tonight."

Between all the chaos this offseason and being without key players throughout camp and the beginning of the season, Venables said it was comforting just to see the team rise and take a step forward.

"Tonight was a small step in doing just that. and again a really good quality opponent and explosive. Really proud of our coaches and players. A lot of young guys out there playing--even the bad is a good thing because you need a little water to grow and improve," he said.

Venables was overall pleased with the win but was quick to acknowledge there is work to accomplish before heading to Georgia Tech next week.

"I watched some of the Georiga Tech game last night after I got home and geez oh man, they are playing really good on offense right now," Venables said. "They've got some great playmakers, the offensive line is getting a lot better and we've got to go on the road to their place. Quick turnaround and we've got to really buckle down," he said.