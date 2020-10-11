SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Defense Grew up Saturday Night Against Miami

Christopher Hall

After having trouble at times with Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong last week, suspicions arose about surrounding the Clemson defense this week ahead of a visit from the Hurricanes. 

However, Brent Venables' squad rose to the challenge of a much more difficult test Saturday night in Miami's D'Eriq King. 

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Saturday was a dominant performance by his Tigers. Clemson's secondary forced a trio of turnovers in the 42-17 triumph over Miami with interceptions from Sheridan Jones, Derion Kendrick, and Kane Patterson. 

Venables said he enjoyed watching his young squad grow up right before his eyes Saturday night in a wet and rainy Death Valley. Miami was held to just 210 total yards on the night. 

"I thought our guys played with great discipline and passion and I thought they were very physical and did a great job of communicating and just being locked in," Venables said. 

Clemson's defensive coordinator felt his squad's attention to detail and the overall preparation this week showed reared its head under the lights of Memorial Stadium. 

"Our preparation, the way we practiced, watched film and invested extra practice on their own showed tonight and paid huge dividends," he said.  "They are a very complicated offense. They do so much with both the run and the throwing game. To me, the most obvious thing other than just playing with great grit and toughness, discipline, and just having fun was just watching them grow up tonight." 

Between all the chaos this offseason and being without key players throughout camp and the beginning of the season, Venables said it was comforting just to see the team rise and take a step forward. 

"Tonight was a small step in doing just that. and again a really good quality opponent and explosive. Really proud of our coaches and players. A lot of young guys out there playing--even the bad is a good thing because you need a little water to grow and improve," he said. 

Venables was overall pleased with the win but was quick to acknowledge there is work to accomplish before heading to Georgia Tech next week. 

"I watched some of the Georiga Tech game last night after I got home and geez oh man, they are playing really good on offense right now," Venables said. "They've got some great playmakers, the offensive line is getting a lot better and we've got to go on the road to their place. Quick turnaround and we've got to really buckle down," he said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Roster Update: Clemson's Xavier Thomas Gets on Field, Lawrence 'Sore'

Clemson gets a glimpse at defensive end Xavier Thomas late in the win over Miami while quarterback Trevor Lawrence describes getting the breath knocked out of him.

Brad Senkiw

What We Learned From Clemson's Top-10 Win Over Miami

No. 1 Clemson routed No. 7 Miami 42-17, but does that mean Miami is overrated? How much did Brent Venables trust his cornerbacks? Does special teams have an issue?

Brad Senkiw

Big Games Just A Part Of Clemson's DNA

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of his teams effort Saturday after the Tigers defeated seventh-ranked Miami 42-17 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Travis Boland

Defense Stifles Hurricanes in Another Big Clemson Win

Clemson's Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence combined for five touchdowns as the No. 1 Tigers won a top-10 showdown over Miami 42-17 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Miami

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between Clemson and Miami since the 2017 ACC Championship Game, when Clemson earned a 38-3 victory to secure the third of Clemson's five consecutive ACC titles across the last five seasons

Zach Lentz

by

ClemsonCat

Clemson's Travis Etienne Sets New FBS Touchdown Record

Clemson running back Travis Etienne passed Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon for the FBS record of scoring a rushing or receiver touchdown in 39 career games.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Roster Update: Xavier Thomas to Dress Out for First Time in 2020

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is available tonight against Miami for the first time this season while fellow end Justin Foster remains unavailable.

Brad Senkiw

Mascoll, Tigers Eager To Line Up Against D'Eriq King

Clemson's defense is excited for the challenge of facing the Miami offense and quarterback D'Eriq King

Christopher Hall

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas One Step Closer to 2020 Debut

Clemson junior defensive end Xavier Thomas is inching closer towards his 2020 debut and is expected to dress out for the first time  this season on Saturday night.

Christopher Hall