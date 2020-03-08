The Next Isaiah Simmons? Mike Jones is Not Expecting a Drop-off

Heading into the 2020 season, Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is faced with what some might consider a daunting task. He is expected to take over as the team's SAM linebacker, a role Isaiah Simmons has played so well the last two seasons.

After playing just 15 snaps and redshirting in 2018, Jones saw action in all 15 games last season as Simmons' backup. Now, after patiently waiting his turn the last two seasons, it looks like Jones is going to get his shot, and he isn't concerned with replacing someone of Simmons stature.

"You know, you try not to think about it," Jones said. "That's probably what I do the best. Just focus on myself, and being the best I can be every day, and try and get better every day. That's really the main thing I do."

When it comes to learning how to handle the ups and downs of a football career, Jones hasn't had to look far for guidance. His father, Mike Jones, spent twelve years playing in the NFL, followed by several more coaching, and Jones Jr takes full advantage of having someone so knowledgeable just a phone call away.

"He's been awesome," Jones said of his father. "He's done it all. All the adversity players go through, he's lived it. He's kind of like my person I get to voice how I'm feeling to. He's a big trust the process guy, and he keeps me level headed with the good days and the bad days. He just helps me with it all and I really appreciate it."

Jones has come to rely heavily on his father. Not a day goes by that he doesn't look to his dad for some kind of input.

"Every single day," Jones said. "After every single practice, and literally like since freshman year when I got here, after every single workout. But I need it. I appreciate it. It doesn't get irritating to me. He's been through it all so it is a good outlet for me."

Another guy that Jones had the advantage of learning from the past two seasons, was the player he is now attempting to replace, the versatile Isaiah Simmons. He has spent the last two seasons soaking up everything he can, but at the same time knows what he brings to the table himself.

"I learned a lot from Isaiah," Jones said. "Just being calm, and composed, and trusting your preparation, and believing in yourself on the field. Isaiah is a freakish talent, and he was a teacher, just being around him. But I feel like I am a freak just like him. Just playing confident, believing in yourself, working hard, and letting it all transfer to the field."

Jones knows what the expectations are. What the coaches expect, and what he expects from himself.

"We don't want any drop-off," Jones said. "He (Simmons) was a freakish guy, a great player, and I hope he goes number one in the draft. But I believe in myself, and I believe in Coach V putting us in good situations. We're learning and getting better as a defense, and it's bigger than one dude. Us as a defense, we're going to be ready."

Despite having been in the program two years, Jones knows he still has things he can improve upon. He has come into spring practice looking to fine tune his game in specific areas.

"The biggest thing for me this spring," Jones said, "is developing more knowledge for the game. Also my man coverage, and being sharper, and moving better all over the field."

While there may be some new faces on the defensive side, not much else has changed. There is a plan in place, one that has worked well, and Jones Jr says there is no reason to change things up.

"I wouldn't say to much has changed," Jones said. " We have some guys that are gone now, Chad (Smith) and Isaiah (Simmons). That's really the only thing. We're going to try and keep it the same. You don't change the recipe if it's working."