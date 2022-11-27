Clemson Defense Struggled in 'Critical Moments' of Rivalry Loss

Clemson's defense came into Saturday's rivalry game with South Carolina allowing 3.3 plays of 20+ yards per game.

The Gamecocks, fresh off a 63-point outburst against Tennessee, hit the Tigers for six big pass plays of 22 yards or more in a 31-30 victory that ended No. 8 Clemson's seven-game winning streak in the series.

The longest play, a 72-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter, put South Carolina in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter on a field goal.

"Just a couple guys got out of position," Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. "I don't know if it was initial footwork or bad eyes or exactly what it was but just not being disciplined and detailed at critical moments. And credit to (the Gamecocks). They made the right play call at the right time and just out-executed us in some areas."

Wells beat safety Andrew Mukuba down the field for that huge TD play, and there was nobody else on that side of the field. There was also a 65-yard pass to running back JuJu McDowell on a play fake that fooled the Tigers on fourth-and-1.

It's possible there were communication issues in the secondary that led to too many big plays allowed as Rattler torched the Tigers for 360 passing yards and two touchdowns.

There was reportedly an incident of frustrated players on Clemson's sidelines in the second half. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath said during the broadcast that several defensive backs got into a verbal altercation and had to be separated by the coaching staff.

Goodwin said he was unaware of the situation.

"I didn't see anything defensively so I'm not sure exactly what she's talking about but our guys were intuned to the adjustments and they were coming right off the field," Goodwin said. "We were getting our adjustments and talking through the series and so I'm not exactly sure. I don't have a comment on what she saw.

"I thought our guys kept their composure. They fought until the very end and they gave everything that we could ask from them."

Despite getting a defensive touchdown on linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s pick-6 to get on the board and a safety later in the first half, still giving up 31 points was "disappointing," Goodwin said.

The Tigers don't have long to flush this rivalry loss. They play again Saturday at 8 p.m. in the ACC Championship Game against a North Carolina team that ranks first in the conference in passing offense with 320 yards per game.

"We got to respond the right way," Goodwin said. "We can't let this go too long. We gotta get right back to work and get focused on North Carolina next week. They're going to be ready."

