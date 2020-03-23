Clemson Defensive Lineman: 'Everybody Wants to Make Each Other Great

The Dabo Swinney era of Clemson Tiger Football is known for having dominant defensive lines, pass and run blocking and crafty skill players.

Players like Vic Beasley, Sammy Watkins, Deandre Hopkins, Wayne Gallman, Tajh Boyd and Christian Wilkins have highlighted this era with their spectacular play.

However, more impressive than the elite skill position athletes that the Tigers have produced is the fact they have become one of the top producers of defensive lineman in the NFL, and they aren’t looking to stop soon.

“On the defensive line, they're very exciting to watch, especially Brian (Bresee), Demonte (Capehart) and Myles (Murphy)," defensive lineman Jordan Williams said. "They're just explosive guys who are still learning things, but they're very explosive. You can tell that they're going to get it, and when they do, it's going to be something to see”

The competition in the locker room is at a high level, with several young and experienced guys looking for time on the field.

According to Williams, it’s all for the good of the team.

“Everybody wants to make each other great, honestly," Williams said. "Just people competing each and every day, but it's a good competitive edge that everybody has. Nobody's out here trying to just hurt anybody or anything like that. It's just everybody trying to make each other better. It's been a good spring so far. I've got a couple more days to get better, and very exciting.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney has described this year’s D-Line as “different”. Williams believes that being different from last year doesn’t mean they can’t produce like last year.

“The thing that's different from last year, we're all a year older," Williams said. "We got guys that are stepping up, who know they got to grow up, and we're just a year older from last year. I don't know if it's going to be better than last year, but that's what we're working for. We always want to keep improving.”