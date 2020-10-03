SI.com
AllClemson
Demarkcus Bowman Set to Transfer to Florida

JP-Priester

Demarkcus Bowman isn't staying in the transfer portal for very long. The former Clemson freshman running back is now set to transfer to Florida to join Dan Mullen and the Gators, according to a report from Joshua Hastings of Gators Territory.

Bowman announced his plan to transfer from Clemson on Wednesday as the top-ranked Tigers were preparing to face the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend in Death Valley. 

The highly-recruited Bowman, who had nine carries for 32 yards in two games, cited family reasons for leaving Dabo Swinney's program. Bowman was part of the Tigers star-studded 2020 recruiting class and chose Clemson over other traditional football powers, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia, among others. 

The 2019 first team SI All-American running back was competing for playing time in what can be considered a very crowded running back room. Led by Travis Etienne, the Tigers also have Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher, Mikey Dukes, Chez Mellusi, and Kobe Pace. 

"Demarkcus is as advertised. Running with the ball, he's got the juice in his legs and he can really go," Tony Elliott said early on in fall camp. "The big thing for him is if you go back and watch where we came from, it is a totally different philosophy. They were huddled up, slow-paced, and the quarterback went to the sideline every play. So the biggest challenge for him right now is just getting adjusted to the communication."

Whether Bowman requests a waiver for immediate eligibility in 2021 is unknown. The NCAA has relaxed the rules in certain cases in recent months when it comes to granting waivers, so it is certainly a possibility that we could see the talented running back in a Gators uniform as early as next season.

