Five Takeaways From Clemson's Dominant Win Over Citadel

JP-Priester

The top ranked Tigers did exactly what they were supposed to on Saturday afternoon, making quick work of The Citadel Bulldogs in Death Valley on their way to a 49-0 win. It was the program's first shutout in four years. 

Clemson did all of its damage in the first half, scoring all 49 of their points before the break. The coaches took their foot off of the gas in the second half, emptied the bench, and focused on developing some depth in the shutout win. 

Heading into this game, All Clemson went over five areas worth keeping an eye on. Now that it's over, let's take a look at how the Tigers performed in those areas.

Five Takeaways From Win Over Citadel:

1. Offensive Line: The starting group has gotten off to a great start for the most part. It is the second string offensive linemen that still need work, and two games in that still appears to be the case. We saw missed assignments and multiple bad snaps. Heading into the bye week, the coaching staff will have a lot of stuff on film to teach from.

2. Defensive Line: Like the offensive line, the starters up front on defense had gotten off to a fantastic start. The Tigers might be young and inexperienced in places along the front four, but so far it had been hard to tell. Facing an option offense for the first time at this level, this group was suffocating. The Bulldogs had negative rushing yards after one half of play. 

3. Wide Receivers: Last week against Wake Forest the Tigers outside receivers didn't have a lot of production. Clemson did most of its damage across the middle of the field, using either the tight ends or a receiver out of the slot. Against The Citadel, that was not the case. Frank Ladson Jr. and E.J. Williams both had a team high three catches, and Ladson also led the team with 84 receiving yards. Two of Trevor Lawrence's three touchdown passes were to Ladson as well. 

4. Trevor Lawrence: The march towards the Heisman continues. While he wasn't on the field very long, he picked up right where he left off in last weeks season opening win over Wake Forest. Lawrence was smooth as silk, completing 8-9 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, He also had a touchdown on the ground, giving him four total on the day.

5. Secondary: After getting off to a rocky start in Winston-Salem, this group was much better today. The Citadel obviously isn't a team that is going to air it out on offense, but the defensive backs were solid today for the most part. The Bulldogs quarterbacks hit on just three of their 11 pass attempts, and only had 76 passing yards total.

